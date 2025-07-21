Flip who? Galaxy Z Fold 7 finally winning more hearts – and pre-orders

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung and save $120 as a free storage upgrade on the 512GB variant. On top of that, you'll save up to $600 with eligible device trade-ins. Alternatively, you can get it with a $150 Samsung Credit.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung and grab a free storage upgrade on the 512GB model. On top of that, you can save an extra up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins. Alternatively, you can get the phone with a $300 Samsung Credit.

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Flip 7

Fold or Flip – which one would you pick today? Galaxy Z Fold 7. Galaxy Z Flip 7. Z Flip 7 FE (for the price). Neither, not into foldables. Galaxy Z Fold 7. 66.67% Galaxy Z Flip 7. 0% Z Flip 7 FE (for the price). 0% Neither, not into foldables. 33.33%



So what changed? Well, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn't just another refresh – it's a major step up. And even though Samsung bumped up the price this year, it clearly hasn't scared people off. In fact, it seems like more buyers are now ready to jump on the book-style foldable train and the Z Fold 7 might be the one that finally convinces them it's worth it.





Video credit – PhoneArena



A big reason for that could be the Fold's impressive design evolution. It's now the lightest Fold Samsung has ever made and also one of the thinnest foldables you can get, going head-to-head with the Oppo Find N5 and A big reason for that could be the Fold's impressive design evolution. It's now the lightest Fold Samsung has ever made and also one of the thinnest foldables you can get, going head-to-head with the Oppo Find N5 and Honor Magic V5 – the latter currently holding the crown for thinnest in the world . Of course, we're talking about mere millimeters of difference here, so it's not just about being slim.



The Fold 7 brings real upgrades to the table: it adopts the 200 MP camera from the Thebrings real upgrades to the table: it adopts the 200 MP camera from the Galaxy S25 Ultra , it sports a larger foldable inner display, and the outer screen now has a much more usable 21:9 aspect ratio. At 6.5 inches, it actually feels like a normal smartphone when closed, which wasn't always the case with previous models.



Add in all the Z Fold 7 is suddenly grabbing more attention than ever. This could very well be the turning point where the book-style foldable finally outshines the Flip when it comes to sales numbers. Add in all the Galaxy AI features and Samsung's promise of 7 years of OS and security updates and it's no wonder theis suddenly grabbing more attention than ever. This could very well be the turning point where the book-style foldable finally outshines the Flip when it comes to sales numbers.