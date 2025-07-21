Flip who? Galaxy Z Fold 7 finally winning more hearts – and pre-orders
It's slimmer, smarter and now reportedly outselling the Flip in Samsung's home market.
Samsung recently pulled the curtain back on its latest foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. And even though the phones are still in the pre-order phase, the early numbers are already speaking volumes.
In India, the new Z series is gaining serious traction, even getting close to the pre-order numbers of the flagship Galaxy S25 lineup, which is a pretty big deal for foldables. Meanwhile, there is a surprise coming from Samsung's home turf – South Korea, too.
According to a new report, 2025 is flipping the script. For the first time ever, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is getting more pre-orders than the Flip 7 in South Korea.
The numbers say it all: the Fold 7 is reportedly pulling 60% of pre-orders, while the Flip 7 sits at 40%. Compare that to last year, when the Galaxy Z Flip 6 had the 60% share and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 lagged behind at 40%. Go back one more year and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was at 70% while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 only grabbed 30%.
So what changed? Well, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn't just another refresh – it's a major step up. And even though Samsung bumped up the price this year, it clearly hasn't scared people off. In fact, it seems like more buyers are now ready to jump on the book-style foldable train and the Z Fold 7 might be the one that finally convinces them it's worth it.
The Fold 7 brings real upgrades to the table: it adopts the 200 MP camera from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it sports a larger foldable inner display, and the outer screen now has a much more usable 21:9 aspect ratio. At 6.5 inches, it actually feels like a normal smartphone when closed, which wasn't always the case with previous models.
Add in all the Galaxy AI features and Samsung's promise of 7 years of OS and security updates and it's no wonder the Z Fold 7 is suddenly grabbing more attention than ever. This could very well be the turning point where the book-style foldable finally outshines the Flip when it comes to sales numbers.
