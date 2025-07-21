Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Flip who? Galaxy Z Fold 7 finally winning more hearts – and pre-orders

It's slimmer, smarter and now reportedly outselling the Flip in Samsung's home market.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A photo of a person holding the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Samsung recently pulled the curtain back on its latest foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. And even though the phones are still in the pre-order phase, the early numbers are already speaking volumes.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung.com

$999 99
$2119 99
$1120 off (53%)
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung and grab a free storage upgrade on the 512GB model. On top of that, you can save an extra up to $1,000 with eligible device trade-ins. Alternatively, you can get the phone with a $300 Samsung Credit.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 for up to $720 off

$499 99
$1219 99
$720 off (59%)
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung and save $120 as a free storage upgrade on the 512GB variant. On top of that, you'll save up to $600 with eligible device trade-ins. Alternatively, you can get it with a $150 Samsung Credit.
Pre-order at Samsung
 

In India, the new Z series is gaining serious traction, even getting close to the pre-order numbers of the flagship Galaxy S25 lineup, which is a pretty big deal for foldables. Meanwhile, there is a surprise coming from Samsung's home turf – South Korea, too.

For years, the Galaxy Z Flip models have consistently dominated the company's foldable sales, pulling in the majority of pre-orders every year. That's been the pattern… until now.

According to a new report, 2025 is flipping the script. For the first time ever, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is getting more pre-orders than the Flip 7 in South Korea.
 
The numbers say it all: the Fold 7 is reportedly pulling 60% of pre-orders, while the Flip 7 sits at 40%. Compare that to last year, when the Galaxy Z Flip 6 had the 60% share and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 lagged behind at 40%. Go back one more year and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was at 70% while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 only grabbed 30%.

Fold or Flip – which one would you pick today?

Vote View Result

So what changed? Well, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 isn't just another refresh – it's a major step up. And even though Samsung bumped up the price this year, it clearly hasn't scared people off. In fact, it seems like more buyers are now ready to jump on the book-style foldable train and the Z Fold 7 might be the one that finally convinces them it's worth it.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – PhoneArena

A big reason for that could be the Fold's impressive design evolution. It's now the lightest Fold Samsung has ever made and also one of the thinnest foldables you can get, going head-to-head with the Oppo Find N5 and Honor Magic V5 – the latter currently holding the crown for thinnest in the world. Of course, we're talking about mere millimeters of difference here, so it's not just about being slim.

The Fold 7 brings real upgrades to the table: it adopts the 200 MP camera from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it sports a larger foldable inner display, and the outer screen now has a much more usable 21:9 aspect ratio. At 6.5 inches, it actually feels like a normal smartphone when closed, which wasn't always the case with previous models.
 
Add in all the Galaxy AI features and Samsung's promise of 7 years of OS and security updates and it's no wonder the Z Fold 7 is suddenly grabbing more attention than ever. This could very well be the turning point where the book-style foldable finally outshines the Flip when it comes to sales numbers.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless