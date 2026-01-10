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Unusual Galaxy S25 sales activity could spell trouble for the iPhone

Demand has suddenly surged for the Galaxy S25.

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Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
galaxy s25 demand bounces back
The Galaxy S25 series. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Like its predecessors, the Galaxy S25 sold well during the first two months of its release before its popularity began to taper. Unlike previous S series phones, however, the series rebounded in its seventh month. Samsung insider Ice Universe shared this observation on X, noting how unusual this sales cycle has been. This makes the device a more formidable threat to Apple's iPhone.

Going strong



Samsung's Galaxy S phones, and other Android flagship handsets for that matter, usually see strong initial momentum before interest fizzles. The Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 all exhibited this pattern.

While the Galaxy S25 also made a strong debut and lost steam in its second month, the slump proved temporary. Surprisingly, the lineup has shot back to popularity.

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Ice says that this type of mid-cycle recovery is rare for the Galaxy S series and doubts that the interest is organic. Customers typically do not return to a device after initial interest wanes. It's likely that external forces, such as price cuts, carrier promotions, and enterprise demand, converged to revive sales. It's also possible that Samsung orchestrated these shifts.

This bounce-back suggests Samsung wants to extend the flagship sales cycle rather than letting the Galaxy S25 be another quickly forgotten Android release. That mirrors Apple's strategy of positioning the iPhone as a long-term offering.

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Of course, if Samsung has to step in to revive sales, the momentum isn't entirely demand-led. That's not enough to disregard the Galaxy S25's comeback, though.

Revving up demand


Boosted trade-in discounts and price cuts often prop up iPhone sales in China, so the Galaxy S25's resurgence shouldn't be dismissed just because incentives were involved. Besides, aggressive discounts have always been offered on the Galaxy S series phones, but they weren't enough to prolong a phone's lifecycle.

This suggests that something larger is at play here. Samsung's strategy of refining its flagships instead of offering buzzworthy features every year may be working, making them a more solid choice than before.

Why are customers flocking back to the Galaxy S25?
It's the best phone of 2025.
50.19%
The Galaxy S26 will disappoint.
32.57%
Samsung's intervention.
17.24%
261 Votes

All eyes on the Galaxy S26


The Galaxy S25 could very well be an outlier, and unless the Galaxy S26 follows the same trajectory, it may be too soon to declare that Samsung has permanently strengthened its position against the iPhone.

Also, the Galaxy S26's delayed launch, its alleged higher price, and its rumored incremental nature may be why customers are flocking back to the Galaxy S25 now.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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