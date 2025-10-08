Samsung's 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen scores higher-than-ever discounts of up to $190





The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is, let's be honest, not the world's most eye-catching budget-friendly slate, rocking a design that wasn't exactly revolutionary in 2020, let alone in 2025. But while the original edition saw daylight more than half a decade ago, the model currently sold by Amazon at up to a $190 discount was technically released last year... with almost no visible changes from the 2020 generation.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $150 off (45%) 2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $190 off (48%) 2024 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1280 Processor, Android 14, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Three Color Options, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





Powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor that's not that bad... at the right price, the Tab S6 Lite (2024) normally starts at $329.99 while setting you back an extra 70 bucks with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room instead of just half that amount.





If you hurry, you can slash $150 off the former list price of the tablet's entry-level configuration and knock a whopping 190 bucks down from the $399.99 typically charged by Amazon for a 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. In both cases, you'll get a handy S Pen included at no additional cost, which is the number one thing that sets this affordable slate apart from something like the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus





Don't forget that Amazon's October Prime Day 2025 deals are scheduled to expire at the end of the day, though, wrapping up a spectacular 48 hours of Black Friday-grade bargains and steals, so if you think that this might be the best Android tablet for you this holiday season, you should probably stop wasting your time and pull the trigger before the unprecedented discounts inevitably go away.







