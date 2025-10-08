Samsung's 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen scores higher-than-ever discounts of up to $190
If you can overlook the outdated design and some of the overly humble specs of this mid-range Android tablet, you'll undoubtedly appreciate its excellent value right now.
Samsung's cheapest stylus-wielding tablet is on sale at new record low prices in both 64 and 128GB storage variants for Amazon Prime members only, thus managing to maintain (at least part of) its appeal in a super-crowded and competitive market segment where so many Lenovo mid-rangers are shining right now.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is, let's be honest, not the world's most eye-catching budget-friendly slate, rocking a design that wasn't exactly revolutionary in 2020, let alone in 2025. But while the original edition saw daylight more than half a decade ago, the model currently sold by Amazon at up to a $190 discount was technically released last year... with almost no visible changes from the 2020 generation.
Powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor that's not that bad... at the right price, the Tab S6 Lite (2024) normally starts at $329.99 while setting you back an extra 70 bucks with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room instead of just half that amount.
If you hurry, you can slash $150 off the former list price of the tablet's entry-level configuration and knock a whopping 190 bucks down from the $399.99 typically charged by Amazon for a 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. In both cases, you'll get a handy S Pen included at no additional cost, which is the number one thing that sets this affordable slate apart from something like the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus.
Compared to Lenovo's similarly affordable Idea Tab and Idea Tab Plus, meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite holds an important advantage in its stellar long-term software support, and compared to the recently released (and recently discounted) Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, this thing is currently a lot cheaper.
Don't forget that Amazon's October Prime Day 2025 deals are scheduled to expire at the end of the day, though, wrapping up a spectacular 48 hours of Black Friday-grade bargains and steals, so if you think that this might be the best Android tablet for you this holiday season, you should probably stop wasting your time and pull the trigger before the unprecedented discounts inevitably go away.
