The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy

Galaxy Tab S10





Released only about a month ago stateside, the 10.9-incher is predictably affordable, normally starting at $349.99 with not just a decently sharp and smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable TFT LCD screen in tow, but a handy S Pen included at no extra charge as well. Released only about a month ago stateside, the 10.9-incher is predictably affordable, normally starting at $349.99 with not just a decently sharp and smooth 90Hz refresh rate-capable TFT LCD screen in tow, but a handy S Pen included at no extra charge as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite $30 off (9%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Gray Color, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite $30 off (7%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Three Color Options, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon





can be had at a discount with no (other) accessories bundled in and no strings attached. Unsurprisingly, we're not talking about a very hefty discount here, but it's definitely better to be able to save 30 bucks than... nothing. For the first time in these few weeks since its commercial debut, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite can be had at a discount with no (other) accessories bundled in and no strings attached. Unsurprisingly, we're not talking about a very hefty discount here, but it's definitely better to be able to save 30 bucks than... nothing.





Amazon is letting you slash $30 off the $349.99 and $419.99 list prices of this slate in 128 and 256GB storage variants respectively, and no, you don't need a Prime membership to qualify for the e-commerce giant's unprecedented and presumably unbeatable deal.

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite goes out of stock before then. In fact, the entry-level model is already available in a single gray colorway, with the costlier variant still allowing bargain hunters to choose from three different paint jobs. Yes, I'm pretty sure this price cut will go undefeated during Amazon's 48-hour Prime Day extravaganza this week, although I obviously can't guarantee anything, so if you want to be certain, it might be wise to wait until Tuesday. Just don't be surprised if theLite goes out of stock before then. In fact, the entry-level model is already available in a single gray colorway, with the costlier variant still allowing bargain hunters to choose from three different paint jobs.





In addition to the aforementioned 10.9-inch display, the Tab S10 Lite undeniably shines in the build quality department with a decidedly premium combination of aluminum and glass while promising... not to disappoint as far as battery life and charging speeds are concerned.





More than anything, Samsung's industry-leading software support is likely to prove the tablet's biggest strength in the long run, with an official Android 16 update undoubtedly coming soon and another six, yes, six major OS promotions guaranteed to take place over the next six or seven years.



Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer