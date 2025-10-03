Budget Galaxy Tab A9+ is a hit at 27% off before Prime Day

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

If you want a cheap Galaxy tablet, the Tab A9+ is probably your best choice. With an MSRP of just $220, this device gives you everything you can possibly need for everyday entertainment, and its current 27% discount at Amazon makes it an even smarter buy for users on a budget.

While Prime Day might offer a better deal on this budget tablet, the truth is it’s already more than affordable given everything it brings to the table. So, if you don’t want to wait another few days, grab this $60 discount on the model in Graphite right away.

This Android tablet has a pretty good-looking display for a sub-$250 device. It features an 11-inch touchscreen with a reasonably sharp resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Sure, colors don’t look ultra-vivid like on the best Samsung tablets, but this puppy gives you more than adequate visuals for everyday entertainment. Expect excellent visibility indoors, though the screen doesn’t get bright enough for comfortable viewing outdoors.

When it comes to performance, this budget tablet actually doesn’t disappoint. It packs a Snapdragon 695 chip under the hood, giving it more than enough muscle to handle daily tasks. And while the 4GB RAM might be a dealbreaker for some, it’s actually the standard for ultra-affordable models.

Another highlight here is the expandable storage. Although this particular version comes with just 64GB of storage, you can expand it to 1TB with a microSD card. That way, there’s more than enough space for the whole family’s favorite content.

Yes — the Tab A9+ is ideal for the whole family, not just adults. Parents can create a safe and fun experience for kids with the Samsung Kids app. Just note that it doesn’t have an IP rating like the Tab S10 FE series, so a bit of caution is more than appropriate when little ones are using this fella.

All things considered, the Tab A9+ is a smart choice for undemanding users who don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for a Samsung slate. It might not be the best budget tablet around, but it holds its own against other sub-$250 options quite well. And now, you can get it with a sweet $60 discount! Don’t miss out.

