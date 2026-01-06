Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Galaxy Tab S11 is selling out fast at its best price on Amazon

This Samsung tablet is premium through and through, and it's much easier to recommend right now.

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A person holds the Galaxy Tab S11 with their index finger on a wooden table.
View now at Amazon
Not into the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and its huge display? The Galaxy Tab S11 might be the perfect alternative — especially now. Believe it or not, you can save a massive $170 on this premium Android device at Amazon, making it simply impossible to resist. Why? Because it’s never been cheaper!

Save $170 on the Galaxy Tab S11

$170 off (21%)
Amazon is currently offering a huge $170 discount on the Galaxy Tab S11, making this premium device a perfect fit for budget-conscious buyers. The discount is only available on the 128GB variant in Silver, so it might not stay live for long. Act now and save big.
Buy at Amazon

Up to $550 off the Tab S11 plus a $150 gift!

$249 99
$799 99
$550 off (69%)
Alternatively, you can grab the Galaxy Tab S11 with a keyboard case free of charge at the Samsung Store. The accessory would normally cost you $145, so that's a pretty nice bargain. You can also save up to $550 with eligible device trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung
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That’s right! Although we’ve come across numerous deals on this model, the biggest price cut we’ve seen was $150. And while an extra $20 off might not seem like a huge difference, it’s still a new all-time low. That alone makes it a promo worth checking out.

An important note: Amazon has only discounted the 128GB model in Silver. That suggests the promo might not stay live for too long, so we’d recommend acting fast. Also, the Samsung Store has bundled the Samsung tablet with a free keyboard case, saving you $145. You can also get up to $550 off with an eligible device trade-in.

The Galaxy Tab S11 brings a lot to the table, by the way. First of all, it has a perfect display. Not only is it significantly more compact than the Ultra’s, but the 11-inch OLED screen also boasts amazing brightness levels. It also offers impressive colors and great viewing angles.

As a true flagship tablet, the device also stands out with solid performance. Its top-tier Dimensity 9400+ processor delivers enough horsepower for everything you need. In fact, as you can see from our Galaxy Tab S11 review, it even surpasses the 11-inch iPad Air M3 in terms of GPU performance. That translates to a better gaming experience.

Add in the 8,400mAh battery with 45W wired charging support and the long software support, and you’ve got one of the best Android tablets.

Is the Galaxy Tab S11 groundbreaking? Probably not — but it doesn’t need to be. Delivering lovely visuals and plenty of horsepower, it provides everything you can possibly need. And now, you can save $170 on it, making it an even smarter buy. Don’t miss out.

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$5 off (20%)
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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