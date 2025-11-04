Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

The two-month-old Lenovo Yoga Tab with keyboard and pen is an unmissable holiday bargain at $100 off

It's almost unbelievable how much cool stuff you can get for just $449.99 right now!

I know I literally just told you about what could well be the best Android tablet (in terms of value) this holiday season, but before deciding whether you should buy the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus at a new record high discount of $290 or not, you may want to consider the non-Plus Yoga Tab too.

While the name might suggest that this device is humbler than its Plus-branded cousin, the differences between the two "AI-enhanced" slates are actually pretty marginal. Yes, the Lenovo Yoga Tab is smaller than the Yoga Tab Plus, with an 11.1-inch display in tow instead of 12.7 inches of screen real estate, but that's not necessarily a disadvantage.

Lenovo Yoga Tab

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included
Buy at Lenovo

Not for every user, at least, and not when the more compact tablet is also significantly thinner and lighter, at 8.3mm and 458 grams respectively (compared to 8.5mm and 640 grams for the larger model). Normally priced at $549.99, the non-Plus Lenovo Yoga Tab is currently marked down by a cool 100 bucks as part of an early Black Friday "doorbuster" deal.

That may not sound as impressive as the aforementioned $290 discount received by the Yoga Tab Plus in the same promotional campaign, but you need to remember this smaller device is a lot younger too, having only seen daylight (with little to no fanfare) in September.

That's less than two months ago, mind you, so it's clearly way too soon for Lenovo to slash more than $100 off an already reasonable list price of $550. Believe it or not, your 450 bucks are enough to buy you not just an undeniably stylish and powerful 11.1-inch iPad alternative with Android 15 software, but a productivity-enhancing keyboard and a creativity-encouraging stylus as well.


Yes, this is a 3-in-1 combo you're looking at here, and although it's no longer the fastest processor an Android device can use, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood of the Yoga Tab is the same one packed by the Yoga Tab Plus.

With 12 gigs of RAM also on deck and 256GB internal storage space, this bad boy is obviously not quite as impressive in every way as Apple's latest iPad Pros or Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 duo... which is why it costs so much less right now and should thus feature on so many more Christmas shopping lists this year.
