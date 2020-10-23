Get Samsung Galaxy A71 from Amazon

 View

Get Samsung Galaxy A71 from Amazon

 View
Motorola Samsung Apple Microsoft Picks Deals Google Asus Lenovo Black Friday

Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 23, 2020, 5:12 AM
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
Amazon Prime Day has got us all excited for some nice shopping, but now there’s even a bigger event which is bound to give us more deals and exciting new ways to prepare for our Christmas presents. Black Friday is next month; however, there are already some great Best Buy Black Friday deals on phones, headphones, laptops, and TVs.

Check those early Best Buy Black Friday deals we have compiled a list of in this article. This article is going to be updated regularly, so if your favorite tech gadget is still not on here, worry not and keep checking to see when the latest Best Buy Black Friday bargain will show up.

This article contains:

Best Buy phones deals for Black Friday


Although at the moment, there aren’t a lot of deals on phones for Black Friday, we are expecting some good early sales to start pretty soon. In previous years, Black Friday has shown to be the best time of the year to purchase an iPhone as Apple products sell more on Black Fridays than any other non-Apple event. We can expect big discounts on the iPhone 11 series, such as $200-$400, which is a pretty good discount. It's also possible that the new iPhone 12 series are also going to get a discount, although we don't expect it to be enormous.

Samsung Galaxy phones should also see some discount love, as well as maybe Google Pixel devices and the affordable Motorola phones. We will update this article when the first Black Friday early deals on phones show up, so keep checking here for a good offer if you want to upgrade this year.

  • For now, some innovative phones are discounted, like Microsoft’s Surface Duo:

  • And the Motorola Razr 5G, which you can buy and save $250 off its original price:
$250
off

Motorola razr (2020) moto razr 5G 256GB (Unlocked) - Polished Graphite, with activation today

$1149 99
$1399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Best Buy Black Friday offers on tablets and iPad


Luckily, although Black Friday's official date is still a month away, we are already seeing great early deals on tablets on Best Buy.

Now, we see the Samsung Galaxy Tab E and Tab A (2019) have a pretty good discount where you can save more than $70 off their original price.
$70
off

Samsung Galaxy Tab E Galaxy Tab E - 9.6" - 16GB - Black

$129 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy
$80
off

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) 10.1" - 128GB - Black

$249 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy


If you would prefer an iPad, at the moment we don't see any discounts on the iPad Pro yet, but the standard iPad 2020 is now discounted.
$30
off

Apple iPad (2020) 10.2-Inch iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 32GB - Silver

$299 99
$329 99
Buy at BestBuy

Black Friday Wireless headphones deals on Best Buy


There are already some great early Black Friday deals on headphones, including premium noise-canceling ones, which you can get for $50 or even $100 off at the moment. We have deals on Sennheiser's high-quality headphones, as well as Master and Dynamic, and Bowers and Winkins. We expect more deals on noise-cancelling headphones to come soon.

If you prefer smaller earbuds, instead of these big over-the-head headphones, you might want to get Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro deals for Black Friday. These are early discounts on the AirPods and AirPods Pro, while even deeper discounts are available on refurbished AirPods and Airpods Pro sets.

Smartwatch deals from Best Buy for Black Friday


At the moment we don’t have deals on smartwatches for Black Friday on Best Buy yet, but we might reasonably expect some great Best Buy bargains on Apple Watches and Galaxy Watch. We will most likely also see discounts on Fitbit watches ranging from 20% to 40% off their original price. We might also see Galaxy Watch Active or the Galaxy Watch Active 2 see some Black Friday deal and be at least some $50 off.

Best Buy Black Friday deals on laptops


As of now, we can see some good discounts on laptops already. The Lenovo Yoga laptop is now discounted by $400, while if you’re looking for a gaming laptop, you can now save $250 from the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14" Gaming Laptop.
$400
off

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 14" 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane - Mica

$1199 99
$1599 99
Buy at BestBuy
$250
off

ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14" Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 9 - 16GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q - 1TB SSD - Moonlight White

$1199 99
$1449 99
Buy at BestBuy


These two are among the first laptops to get an early Black Friday discount on Best Buy, but we are sure many more great deals are coming our way soon.

Black Friday TV sales on Best Buy


TVs are also seeing some early Black Friday discount and you can get a stunning 65-inch Sony TV with an impressive $1000 discount:

What’s even better than a $1000 discount? A $2000 one! Best Buy now offers the stunning Samsung 75" Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV with a discount of $2000, so you can have your best TV experience ever. If you want a smaller Samsung TV, you can now get a $1000 discount on Samsung’s 65" Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV. Not that we’re saying 65 inches is small, not at all!
$2000
off

Samsung - 75" Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV

$4999 99
$6999 99
Buy at BestBuy
$1000
off

Samsung - 65" Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV

$3999 99
$4999 99
Buy at BestBuy


Also read:

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
Popular stories
Awesome new deal bundles the discounted OnePlus 8 Pro 5G with two coveted accessories
Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
The crazy cheap OnePlus Buds are even cheaper than ever before
Popular stories
Apple's new iPad Air is available at a cool discount while still on pre-order
Popular stories
Apple's classic iPad Pro 10.5 is on sale at a crazy low price in brand-new condition

Popular stories

Popular stories
Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors: all the available colors and which color should you get?
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leaks in full with new camera bump, flat display
Popular stories
T-Mobile may have won the US 5G war before Apple's iPhone 12 is even released

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless