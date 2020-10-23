Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
Best Buy phones deals for Black Friday
Although at the moment, there aren’t a lot of deals on phones for Black Friday, we are expecting some good early sales to start pretty soon. In previous years, Black Friday has shown to be the best time of the year to purchase an iPhone as Apple products sell more on Black Fridays than any other non-Apple event. We can expect big discounts on the iPhone 11 series, such as $200-$400, which is a pretty good discount. It's also possible that the new iPhone 12 series are also going to get a discount, although we don't expect it to be enormous.
Samsung Galaxy phones should also see some discount love, as well as maybe Google Pixel devices and the affordable Motorola phones. We will update this article when the first Black Friday early deals on phones show up, so keep checking here for a good offer if you want to upgrade this year.
- For now, some innovative phones are discounted, like Microsoft’s Surface Duo:
- And the Motorola Razr 5G, which you can buy and save $250 off its original price:
Best Buy Black Friday offers on tablets and iPad
Luckily, although Black Friday's official date is still a month away, we are already seeing great early deals on tablets on Best Buy.
Now, we see the Samsung Galaxy Tab E and Tab A (2019) have a pretty good discount where you can save more than $70 off their original price.
If you would prefer an iPad, at the moment we don't see any discounts on the iPad Pro yet, but the standard iPad 2020 is now discounted.
Black Friday Wireless headphones deals on Best Buy
There are already some great early Black Friday deals on headphones, including premium noise-canceling ones, which you can get for $50 or even $100 off at the moment. We have deals on Sennheiser's high-quality headphones, as well as Master and Dynamic, and Bowers and Winkins. We expect more deals on noise-cancelling headphones to come soon.
Best Buy AirPods deals for Black Friday
If you prefer smaller earbuds, instead of these big over-the-head headphones, you might want to get Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro deals for Black Friday. These are early discounts on the AirPods and AirPods Pro, while even deeper discounts are available on refurbished AirPods and Airpods Pro sets.
Smartwatch deals from Best Buy for Black Friday
At the moment we don’t have deals on smartwatches for Black Friday on Best Buy yet, but we might reasonably expect some great Best Buy bargains on Apple Watches and Galaxy Watch. We will most likely also see discounts on Fitbit watches ranging from 20% to 40% off their original price. We might also see Galaxy Watch Active or the Galaxy Watch Active 2 see some Black Friday deal and be at least some $50 off.
Best Buy Black Friday deals on laptops
As of now, we can see some good discounts on laptops already. The Lenovo Yoga laptop is now discounted by $400, while if you’re looking for a gaming laptop, you can now save $250 from the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14" Gaming Laptop.
These two are among the first laptops to get an early Black Friday discount on Best Buy, but we are sure many more great deals are coming our way soon.
Black Friday TV sales on Best Buy
TVs are also seeing some early Black Friday discount and you can get a stunning 65-inch Sony TV with an impressive $1000 discount:
What’s even better than a $1000 discount? A $2000 one! Best Buy now offers the stunning Samsung 75" Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV with a discount of $2000, so you can have your best TV experience ever. If you want a smaller Samsung TV, you can now get a $1000 discount on Samsung’s 65" Class Q900TS Series LED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV. Not that we’re saying 65 inches is small, not at all!
