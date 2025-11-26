iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual

Samsung's best jumbo-sized mid-range tablet is even cheaper right now than last week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with S Pen
If you were quick to order the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus at its early Black Friday discount of $150 last week thinking there was no way a better deal would come by the end of the holiday shopping season, I'm sorry to inform you that that's exactly what has happened.

Specifically, Walmart finally joined this year's extended Black Friday celebrations yesterday with unbeatable offers on devices like the Apple Watch SE 2, AirPods 4 (sans ANC), Galaxy Tab S10 FE, and Tab S10 FE Plus, and predictably enough, Amazon was quick to match some of its arch-rival's promotions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$180 off (28%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Blue and Silver Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$469 99
$649 99
$180 off (28%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$180 off (24%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Blue and Silver Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$569 99
$749 99
$180 off (24%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Blue and Silver Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Walmart


With a huge 13.1-inch IPS LCD screen in tow, as well as a respectable Exynos 1580 processor, sizable 10,090mAh battery (with blazing fast 45W charging support), and up to a whopping 12GB RAM under the hood, the Tab S10 FE+ is now marked down by $180 instead of $150.

The enhanced discount is good for both an entry-level variant with 128GB storage space and an 8GB memory count that normally costs $649.99 and a slightly higher-end configuration packing the aforementioned 12 gigs of the good stuff in combination with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room that's typically priced at $749.99.

Depending on the colorway you prefer and how fast (and lucky) you are, you might have to opt for one or the other of those two major US retailers to maximize your savings before Christmas.


Obviously, I'm not going to claim that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is the absolute best Android tablet money can buy right now when the Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, Tab S10 Plus, and Tab S10 Ultra exist, but in terms of bang for your buck, you may not be able to make a better deal, at least if you like big screens, big batteries, and slim profiles.

Believe it or not, this thing is only 6mm thin, and yet thanks to its premium metal-and-glass construction, long-term durability shouldn't be a problem either. Or long-term software support. Or long-term system performance. Yes, this is a very smart "investment" for the future on so many levels.

