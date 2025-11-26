Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
Samsung's best jumbo-sized mid-range tablet is even cheaper right now than last week.
If you were quick to order the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus at its early Black Friday discount of $150 last week thinking there was no way a better deal would come by the end of the holiday shopping season, I'm sorry to inform you that that's exactly what has happened.
Specifically, Walmart finally joined this year's extended Black Friday celebrations yesterday with unbeatable offers on devices like the Apple Watch SE 2, AirPods 4 (sans ANC), Galaxy Tab S10 FE, and Tab S10 FE Plus, and predictably enough, Amazon was quick to match some of its arch-rival's promotions.
With a huge 13.1-inch IPS LCD screen in tow, as well as a respectable Exynos 1580 processor, sizable 10,090mAh battery (with blazing fast 45W charging support), and up to a whopping 12GB RAM under the hood, the Tab S10 FE+ is now marked down by $180 instead of $150.
The enhanced discount is good for both an entry-level variant with 128GB storage space and an 8GB memory count that normally costs $649.99 and a slightly higher-end configuration packing the aforementioned 12 gigs of the good stuff in combination with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room that's typically priced at $749.99.
Depending on the colorway you prefer and how fast (and lucky) you are, you might have to opt for one or the other of those two major US retailers to maximize your savings before Christmas.
That's a big tablet, but the screen size is only one of many key selling points, especially at these prices. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Obviously, I'm not going to claim that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is the absolute best Android tablet money can buy right now when the Galaxy Tab S11, Tab S11 Ultra, Tab S10 Plus, and Tab S10 Ultra exist, but in terms of bang for your buck, you may not be able to make a better deal, at least if you like big screens, big batteries, and slim profiles.
Believe it or not, this thing is only 6mm thin, and yet thanks to its premium metal-and-glass construction, long-term durability shouldn't be a problem either. Or long-term software support. Or long-term system performance. Yes, this is a very smart "investment" for the future on so many levels.
