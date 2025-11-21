Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement

The mobile boss TM Roh is named a co-CEO.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
The highly anticipated Galaxy S26 series is mere weeks away from getting unveiled and the Korean giant is castling.

The world-known company has a new co-CEO, but it's a name that mobile enthusiasts know very well: TM Roh, who oversees the company's mobile business as Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) division. Besides smartphones and tablets, this division is also responsible for TVs and home appliance solutions.

A return to tradition




This is a return to Samsung's traditional co-CEO structure. The other CEO is Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions (DS) division.

Samsung was operating under a solo-CEO since March of this year, when Samsung co-CEO Han Jong-hee passed away at 63 after a heart attack. He had led the company since 2022 and spent nearly four decades shaping Samsung's TV business, also serving as co-head of its consumer electronics and mobile division. His death left newly appointed executive Young Hyun Jun solely in charge at a difficult moment, as Samsung was trying to revive its chip business and navigate trade pressures.

Before his passing, Han outlined Samsung's 2025 strategy centered on mobile AI leadership, driving partnerships like the one with Google that produced Galaxy AI and Circle to Search. His "Super Gap" approach aimed to widen Samsung's lead over rivals. His sudden absence created a significant leadership gap just as the company was pushing to strengthen its AI efforts.

Will Samsung focus more on mobile devices in the near future?

Vote View Result

A safe choice


For Reuters, Ryu Young-ho – a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities – said Samsung had made a safe and predictable choice, suggesting the move was aimed at strengthening the company's competitiveness.

He pointed out that Samsung's strongest areas this year were memory chips and mobile, and appointing TM Roh as co-CEO showed the company wanted to double down on those divisions. Ryu added that the memory business was benefiting from a favorable market while also making progress in closing the gap with rivals in the AI chip race under co-CEO Jun Young-hyun's leadership.

The mobile future


With TM Roh back at the helm of Samsung's mobile division just ahead of the Galaxy S26 launch, things could get interesting for users. Expect smarter AI features, smoother device integration, and possibly some bold moves that push Samsung phones ahead in ways we haven't seen yet. Mobile fans might be in for a treat.

