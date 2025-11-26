This new Android malware is scary – it steals banking info and records your screen in secret

New Android malware found that can steal banking information

What's even creepier is that Sturnus can steal login credentials for banking apps. It reportedly does so by displaying fake but convincing login windows. When you enter the credentials on what looks like the login screen of your banking app, these credentials are sent to the malicious users behind the virus.



Recommended For You

However, the fact that we are hearing about it is generally good news. Sturnus has been identified now, and it's highly likely that Google is already working on bumping up Android's defenses against it.





Do you worry about Android malware like this? Yes — threats like this make me nervous A little — I stay careful, but it’s still creepy Not really — I follow security rules and feel safe No — malware isn’t something I think about much Yes — threats like this make me nervous 55.56% A little — I stay careful, but it’s still creepy 44.44% Not really — I follow security rules and feel safe 0% No — malware isn’t something I think about much 0%

How to make sure you've done everything you can to protect yourself





Keep your phone updated too, because Google pushes security fixes all the time, and potentially, it's going to send an update that addresses this malware as well. And as boring as it sounds, don't tap on weird links in texts, emails, or random websites. It saves you a lot of trouble, trust me (or trust my mom).





Malware like this is scary, but not worth panicking over





Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint! $180 $360 $180 off (50%) Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360. Buy at Mint Mobile