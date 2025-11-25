Apple's brilliant AirPods 4 are incredibly getting cheaper and cheaper this Black Friday season





Normally priced at $179 and $129 with and without active noise cancellation respectively, Normally priced at $179 and $129 with and without active noise cancellation respectively, Apple 's newest non-Pro-branded earbuds initially scored discounts of $45 in that cheaper version and $70 in their costlier model. But then the price cuts jumped to $50 and $80 respectively, and now the former number is up to a new record high of $60.

Apple AirPods 4 $60 off (47%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods 4 $69 $129 $60 off (47%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Walmart









That's right, you can currently slash 60 bucks (or a mind-blowing 47 percent) off the $129 list price of the fourth-gen AirPods sans noise-cancelling skills, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, and Conversation Awareness functionality. That's a lot of missing features, but for their amazingly low price right now, these bad boys still offer plenty of punch with the help of Personalized Spatial Audio technology, as well as flawless Apple H2-powered connectivity.









AirPods 4 can impressively deliver up to 30 hours of battery life with their bundled charging case factored in (or five hours without it), also sharing handy "Hey Siri" support with all their pricier siblings and cousins (ultra-high-end The non-noise-cancellingcan impressively deliver up to 30 hours of battery life with their bundled charging case factored in (or five hours without it), also sharing handy "Hey Siri" support with all their pricier siblings and cousins (ultra-high-end AirPods Pro 3 included).





AirPods 4 to the This (second time) improved Black Friday 2025 deal is very clearly owed to Walmart, which finally kicked off its special holiday sale last night with irresistible promotions on everything from theto the Apple Watch SE 2 , but at least for the time being, you can claim your towering $60 discount from both Walmart and Amazon.



