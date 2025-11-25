4 free 5G phones with Total Wireless Base
Apple's brilliant AirPods 4 are incredibly getting cheaper and cheaper this Black Friday season

$69 without active noise cancellation? Now that's (likely) an unbeatable Black Friday deal!

Apple Deals Audio Black Friday
Apple AirPods 4
Yes, ladies and gents, I've got another killer AirPods 4 deal for all you bargain hunters this holiday season. Believe it or not, the latest promotion improves on a special offer from yesterday, which was in turn better than the original Amazon Black Friday Week deal I brought to your attention last Thursday. And Thanksgiving is still two days away...

Normally priced at $179 and $129 with and without active noise cancellation respectively, Apple's newest non-Pro-branded earbuds initially scored discounts of $45 in that cheaper version and $70 in their costlier model. But then the price cuts jumped to $50 and $80 respectively, and now the former number is up to a new record high of $60.

Apple AirPods 4

$60 off (47%)
True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods 4

$69
$129
$60 off (47%)
True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Walmart


That's right, you can currently slash 60 bucks (or a mind-blowing 47 percent) off the $129 list price of the fourth-gen AirPods sans noise-cancelling skills, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, and Conversation Awareness functionality. That's a lot of missing features, but for their amazingly low price right now, these bad boys still offer plenty of punch with the help of Personalized Spatial Audio technology, as well as flawless Apple H2-powered connectivity.

Are you looking at the best budget earbuds you can get for yourself or a special someone this Christmas? Probably, although it's obviously important to remember that Apple's AirPods don't work with Android phones, and if you need that kind of alternative, you should consider the likes of the Beats Solo Buds or Samsung Galaxy Buds FE.


The non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 can impressively deliver up to 30 hours of battery life with their bundled charging case factored in (or five hours without it), also sharing handy "Hey Siri" support with all their pricier siblings and cousins (ultra-high-end AirPods Pro 3 included).

This (second time) improved Black Friday 2025 deal is very clearly owed to Walmart, which finally kicked off its special holiday sale last night with irresistible promotions on everything from the AirPods 4 to the Apple Watch SE 2, but at least for the time being, you can claim your towering $60 discount from both Walmart and Amazon.

