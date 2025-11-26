Amazon outdoes itself and Samsung with new $400 Galaxy S25 Ultra Black Friday discount
Probably the best Android phone around is on sale at probably its highest Black Friday 2025 discount.
It's day seven of Amazon's spectacular Black Friday Week event (which is obviously set to run for more than a week), and not only am I still discovering new holiday deals at the e-commerce giant, but every day, at least a few existing promotions are getting better, allowing you to save even more money on some of the best tech products out there well before Christmas.
Yesterday, that happened with Samsung's already affordable Galaxy S25 FE handset (which went more than $200 off its list price in one storage variant and one color option), as well as Apple's AirPods 4 (which are almost too cheap to be true sans active noise cancellation).
Today, it's the Galaxy S25 Ultra's turn to score a heftier Amazon discount in an entry-level configuration than last week. Probably the best Android phone available in the US initially slashed $350 off its regular prices with both 256 and 512 gigs of internal storage space as part of this year's extended Black Friday celebrations, then dropping an additional 50 bucks in the latter variant.
But now you can save a whopping $400 even if you "settle" for only 256GB storage, which makes the S25 Ultra as affordable as it's ever been... at a major retailer like Amazon. Before you pull the trigger, though, you have to remember that Samsung has actually offered bigger discounts through its official US website on a couple of different occasions in the past few months, and those deals could well return by the end of the year.
The built-in S Pen is without a doubt one of the S25 Ultra's key strengths and selling points. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
At the time of this writing, however, Amazon is the considerably better shopping option, at least if you don't have anything to trade in. At $400 under its normal starting price of $1,299.99, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is an undeniable value champion in addition to an all-out powerhouse with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under the hood, four amazing cameras slapped on its back, a stunning 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen in tow, and stellar long-term software support guaranteed by the king of Android updates.
