T-Mobile users feel the ground shift again after rumored device change goes live

T-Mobile shifts to longer instalment plans for some devices.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile 36 months EIP instalments
T-Mobile's Equipment Installment Plans (EIP) are now spread over 36 months instead of 24 for tablets and watches, according to changes on its website spotted by a Reddit user.

T-Mobile is encouraging customers to pay off devices over three years instead of two



T-Mobile has shifted to a 36-month installment plan for tablets and watches. The change seemingly went live yesterday, coinciding with the company's announcement of holiday deals on Apple and Samsung devices.

This means that if you choose to pay monthly for your devices instead of in full, you will have three years to do so.

Remember, there was, you know, two of our competitors had, you know, introduced financing constructs over 36 months. That probably artificially suppressed some of the upgrade activity, some of the switching activity in the marketplace.
John Freier, President T-Mobile Consumer Group, November 2025

Is that good or bad?


The extension of the installment plan means that monthly payments will be smaller, since the cost of a device will be spread out over a longer period.

The downside is that you will be tied to T-Mobile for a longer period. While you technically can pay off your device early, doing so would forfeit your Recurring Device Credits (RDC). As a result, you will stop getting any bill credits that you were entitled to for taking advantage of a promotion.

Since most customers would not want to forfeit the credits, longer EIPs appear to be a retention tactic by T-Mobile.

36-month EIPs briefly went live on T-Mobile's website in June. T-Mobile likely held off until yesterday because it knew it would receive backlash for the change.

Interestingly, T-Mobile threw shade on its rivals earlier this month for suppressing upgrades by imposing 36-month device financing plans, so it understands that this is a retention tactic.

For now, T-Mobile is still offering 24-month EIPs for smartphones and may continue to do so for a while, given its Experience More and Go5G Plus plans offer a "New in Two" guarantee that lets customers upgrade every two years.

What do you think about longer EIPs?

T-Mobile wants to steal AT&T and Verizon customers, but keep its own subscribers locked in


T-Mobile has been aggressively courting rivals' customers with measures such as 15-minute switching via the T-Life app. The company often suggests that it's not afraid of competition, but the longer EIPs say otherwise. T-Mobile has reportedly surpassed Verizon as the largest carrier in the US, which has likely given it more confidence to embrace practices it once stood against.

