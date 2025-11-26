iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
This year, everyone wants AI to shop for you – Perplexity announces its own assistant, too

PayPal integration lets you buy products instantly through the AI assistant.

A promotional image announcing a partnership between Perplexity and PayPal.
AI shopping assistants are becoming the big buzz this holiday season, and Black Friday has only turned up the volume. The latest to join the craze? Perplexity AI, which just rolled out its own AI-powered shopping tool.

Personalized shopping made easier


Perplexity’s new feature aims to make online shopping smoother and more tailored to each user. It’s free for everyone in the US and leans on the company’s existing connection with PayPal for payments.

With this tool, you can ask more detailed questions about products. For example, you could type something like, “What’s the best winter coat if I commute by ferry in San Francisco?” The AI remembers the context of your conversation and can factor in what it’s learned about your preferences to suggest items that actually fit your lifestyle.

Once it finds options, the assistant organizes them into clean product cards that break down the pros and cons, include key details from reviews, and highlight helpful guides.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – PayPal

And if you spot something you like, you can purchase it directly through the assistant using PayPal. This “Instant Buy” option works with any store that accepts PayPal, making the checkout process seamless.

We are building for the next era of commerce by connecting PayPal’s trusted payments and buyer protection directly to AI-powered shopping. Our collaboration with Perplexity is the opening act of PayPal’s innovation in commerce for the agentic era. This is the continuation of our decades-long commitment to make AI-driven commerce seamless and interoperable across every platform.
– Michelle Gill, General Manager, Small Business and Financial Services, at PayPal, November 2025

If you’re worried this bypasses retailers, it doesn’t. Apparently, merchants still control the essential parts of the shopping experience – they know who their customers are, handle returns, cultivate loyalty, and maintain the post-purchase relationship, just like they would on their own websites.

To get people trying the feature, Perplexity and PayPal are running a promo: from November 25 to December 1, 2025, first-time purchases made through PayPal in Perplexity will get 50% back, up to $50.

AI shopping trends heating up


Perplexity isn’t alone here. OpenAI just added a “shopping research” feature to ChatGPT, too, and Google has boosted AI-powered product suggestions in its Search AI Mode.

All of these tools aim to make shopping feel more personalized – but I am sure there’s a business angle too. Usually, if you buy something through these AI suggestions, the companies behind the AI can earn a referral fee.

Perplexity’s AI can also shop for you inside its Comet browser, which launched on Android earlier this month. Clearly, these companies are working to weave AI into every corner of our online lives, and shopping is just the latest target.

Would you let an AI assistant like Perplexity pick products for you?

Vote View Result

Do we need AI shopping assistants?


I can see these tools being really convenient for people who dislike browsing online stores or just don’t have time. That said, I’m still skeptical about letting AI make purchases for me, especially if it’s something pricey. I’ve personally watched AI tools mess up information too many times, so I’d want to double-check every recommendation before hitting buy.

But hey, maybe that’s just me. We’ll see how these shopping assistants perform in the real world–and if they slip up, I’m sure the stories will come fast.

