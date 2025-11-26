iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Best Buy is selling this beautiful Galaxy Tab S10 Lite model at an unbeatable discount today only

One of the best (and newest) mid-range Android tablets is cheaper than ever before.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite in Coral Red color
You may not remember this now after an onslaught of phenomenal holiday deals on so many of the best tech products around over the last six days, but even before officially kicking off its Black Friday Week sale this year, Amazon viciously slashed the prices of multiple popular Samsung tablets.

Samsung itself and Best Buy quickly followed suit with similar or identical Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Tab S10 FE, Tab S10 FE Plus, Tab S10 Lite, Tab A9 Plus, and Tab S11 offers, but surprise, surprise, one of those devices has just gone down to an even lower price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

$229 99
$349 99
$120 off (34%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Coral Red Color, S Pen Included
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

$100 off (29%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Gray Color, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon


I'm talking about the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger, and even more specifically, the Coral Red color option of the 10.9-incher with 128GB internal storage space. This especially eye-catching version of the still-very-young Exynos 1380-powered slate is currently on sale at Best Buy for $229.99, down from a $349.99 list price and saving you an additional 20 bucks compared to Amazon's early Black Friday deal from last Monday.

In case you're wondering, yes, the Tab S10 Lite is still reduced by a humbler $100 at Amazon and through Samsung's official US e-store in both 128 and 256GB storage variants and all available colorways.

So, yes, if you want to maximize your holiday savings, you should clearly take advantage of Best Buy's improved Black Friday 2025 offer... while you can. This is only scheduled to run through the end of the day, and technically, it's not labeled as a BF promotion.


But trust me, you almost certainly won't be able to get a better Galaxy Tab S10 Lite deal by the end of the year. This is just too new and too good of a tablet to drop below $229.99 seeing as how that price includes a handy S Pen in addition to a sharp and smooth TFT LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate technology, that respectably snappy processor mentioned above, a decent 6GB RAM count, and an almost surprisingly hefty 8,000mAh battery equipped with reasonably fast 25W charging support squeezed into a remarkably thin 6.6mm body.

Oh, and did I mention that said body is made from a premium combination of metal and glass? Or that Samsung is promising to deliver seven (!!!) major US updates to this exceptionally affordable tablet? Now that's what I call an irresistible bargain!

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
