Best Buy is selling this beautiful Galaxy Tab S10 Lite model at an unbeatable discount today only

I'm talking about the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger, and even more specifically, the Coral Red color option of the 10.9-incher with 128GB internal storage space. This especially eye-catching version of the still-very-young Exynos 1380-powered slate is currently on sale at Best Buy for $229.99, down from a $349.99 list price and saving you an additional 20 bucks compared to Amazon's early Black Friday deal from last Monday.

In case you're wondering, yes, the Tab S10 Lite is still reduced by a humbler $100 at Amazon and through Samsung 's official US e-store in both 128 and 256GB storage variants and all available colorways.





So, yes, if you want to maximize your holiday savings, you should clearly take advantage of Best Buy's improved Black Friday 2025 offer... while you can. This is only scheduled to run through the end of the day, and technically, it's not labeled as a BF promotion.









But trust me, you almost certainly won't be able to get a better Galaxy Tab S10 Lite deal by the end of the year. This is just too new and too good of a tablet to drop below $229.99 seeing as how that price includes a handy S Pen in addition to a sharp and smooth TFT LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate technology, that respectably snappy processor mentioned above, a decent 6GB RAM count, and an almost surprisingly hefty 8,000mAh battery equipped with reasonably fast 25W charging support squeezed into a remarkably thin 6.6mm body.



Oh, and did I mention that said body is made from a premium combination of metal and glass? Or that Samsung is promising to deliver seven (!!!) major US updates to this exceptionally affordable tablet? Now that's what I call an irresistible bargain!





