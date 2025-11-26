iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app

Project Indigo now utilizes all four cameras of the new iPhone.

A man holding an iPhone.
Having a camera that doesn't work in a camera app is as vexing as it gets – but when your brand-new (and premium) iPhone 17 exhibits such behavior, well, it's absolutely maddening.

I'm talking about what iPhone 17 users who have installed the Project Indigo app (Adobe's experimental camera app) have been experiencing recently.

Now, thanks to an update, there's a fix – finally! The iPhone 17's selfie camera can be once again put to use in Project Indigo, per the latest reports.

What is Project Indigo?



Many bought the new iPhone 17 with the intent of taking great images and those who are truly obsessed with mobile photography, take this a step further by using a third-party camera app.

Back at the end of June, Adobe released this free iPhone camera app called Project Indigo, aimed at capturing sharper and clearer photos without requiring an Adobe account.

Developed with input from Marc Levoy, known for his work on Google's Pixel cameras, the app relies on computational photography to combine up to 32 frames into a single image with improved dynamic range and lower noise.

Of course, the app includes manual camera controls, a Long Exposure mode, and enhanced digital zoom through multi-frame super-resolution.

Currently available for iPhone 12 Pro and newer, Adobe recommends the iPhone 15 Pro (or later) for optimal performance.

When the iPhone 17 materialized in September, it couldn't run Project Indigo right away. It took several weeks until Levoy's team announced that iPhone 17 is able to run Project Indigo on October 25, 2025. However, the camera app could be used just with the rear cameras, and not with the front facing one.

It took another month for the fix to arrive, but Project Indigo now operates with all 17-series snappers.

Have you ever used a third-party camera app?

What else is there?


Screenshot about a software update.
Image by Project Indigo

The new update also deals with a misplaced front camera button, adds some new ancillary tools view and adds a way to reset individual Pro control by long-pressing on them.

Even though it took for Project Indigo a total of two months to make the selfie camera on the iPhone 17 to run, the app itself is not neglected by its creators. Bugs like viewfinder flickering, noisy images with a blue tint are now fixed.

If you're feeling like it, I'd highly recommend giving Project Indigo a try – not just iPhone 17 owners, but everyone who rocks an Apple phone from recent years.

Those who own Android phones… well, we'll just have to wait a bit more. Project Indigo is still available only for iOS.

