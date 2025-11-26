iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday

Amazon finally slashes this premium Garmin watch to a more affordable price!

Deals Garmin Black Friday
View now at Amazon
You’ve probably already come across some of Amazon’s epic Black Friday smartwatch deals, but I’ve got one sizzling new offer you might not have seen yet. I’m talking a smashing $100 price cut on the latest Garmin Forerunner 570. Yep, the $550 timepiece is down to just under $450 right now.

47mm Garmin Forerunner 570: $100 off

$100 off (18%)
The Garmin Forerunner 570 has plunged to its best price for Black Friday. Right now, Amazon is letting you save a huge $100 on all color variants with a 47mm case, making it way too good to pass up.
Buy at Amazon

Save $100 on the Forerunner 570, 42mm

$100 off (18%)
Don't need the bigger 47mm variant? No problem! Amazon has also launched a tempting $100 price cut on the smaller 42mm variant. That brings the timepiece to its best price, so don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon


As far as I know, the wearable has never been so affordable before. But that’s not all! This particular option doesn’t often go on sale. And now, you’re getting $100 off both the 42mm and the 47mm models, making it an absolute no-brainer for many. Just a heads up: some color variants are in limited supply, so act fast if you want to save big.

The newest member of the high-end Forerunner lineup brings a lot to the table. From a bright AMOLED touchscreen and aluminum bezels to 11-day battery life, this fella has it all. And it’s not just the looks (and impressive battery life) that make it an incredible pick.

The wearable stands out with a plethora of fitness-related features. You get Garmin Coach, training readiness scores, recovery estimates, and other useful extras to help you reach your fitness goals. On top of that, this Garmin watch gives you highly accurate heart rate measurements, HRV status updates, sleep tracking, and more.

Unlike some options from the brand, this bad boy also boasts a built-in microphone. Yep, that means you can take and make phone calls right from your wrist, so long as it’s paired to your phone. It even allows you to use your device’s voice assistant to respond to messages.

All things considered, the Garmin Forerunner 570 is easily one of the best Garmin options this year. And now that it’s cheaper than ever before, it’s impossible not to recommend. Act fast and save big this Black Friday!

