Walmart outdoes Amazon with a towering $180 Galaxy Tab S10 FE Black Friday discount





The new record high discount is only good for a 256GB storage variant and a single silver colorway at Walmart, which means that you probably don't have a lot of time to take advantage of this killer pre-Thanksgiving The new record high discount is only good for a 256GB storage variant and a single silver colorway at Walmart, which means that you probably don't have a lot of time to take advantage of this killer pre-Thanksgiving Black Friday 2025 promotion.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $389 99 $569 99 $180 off (32%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Silver Color, S Pen Included Buy at Walmart









delivers objectively unbeatable value in the sub-$400 segment... for hardcore Samsung fans. Should you pull the trigger or wait and see if any major US retailers will somehow be able to further increase the $180 discount this holiday season? I believe that's an absolute no-brainer of a question, just as the Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition delivers objectively unbeatable value in the sub-$400 segment... for hardcore Samsung fans.

Your 256 gigs of internal storage space will be paired with a very generous 12GB RAM count, mind you, and the 8,000mAh battery under the Tab S10 FE 's hood is pretty impressive as well, especially for a 10.9-inch slate with a razor-thin 6mm profile.





On top of all that, you also get blazing fast 45W charging technology, decently loud and high-quality speakers, a microSD card slot to easily expand the tablet's local digital hoarding room, and perhaps most impressively, a handy built-in S Pen. Yes, at no extra cost.









On second thought, the long-term software support might be the most remarkable thing about this budget-friendly Android slate, followed by the undeniably premium metal-and-glass construction. Oh, and the 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen is far from a pushover, supporting 90Hz refresh rate technology.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE is not to be missed at Walmart today. Are there any better Android tablets on the market right now at around $400? Probably, but Lenovo's mid-rangers tend to disappoint with the number and frequency of their major OS updates, so if you care about that sort of thing (as you should), theFE is not to be missed at Walmart today.





