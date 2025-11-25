Walmart outdoes Amazon with a towering $180 Galaxy Tab S10 FE Black Friday discount
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan on a tight budget, now's the time to pull the trigger.
Remember that super-early (and super-attractive) Galaxy Tab S10 FE Black Friday deal that Amazon kicked off last Monday? Surprisingly (or not), you can still save a very cool $140 on one of the best mid-range tablets around at both Amazon and Samsung... or you can now take your holiday savings up to as much as 180 bucks.
The new record high discount is only good for a 256GB storage variant and a single silver colorway at Walmart, which means that you probably don't have a lot of time to take advantage of this killer pre-Thanksgiving Black Friday 2025 promotion.
Should you pull the trigger or wait and see if any major US retailers will somehow be able to further increase the $180 discount this holiday season? I believe that's an absolute no-brainer of a question, just as the Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition delivers objectively unbeatable value in the sub-$400 segment... for hardcore Samsung fans.
Your 256 gigs of internal storage space will be paired with a very generous 12GB RAM count, mind you, and the 8,000mAh battery under the Tab S10 FE's hood is pretty impressive as well, especially for a 10.9-inch slate with a razor-thin 6mm profile.
On top of all that, you also get blazing fast 45W charging technology, decently loud and high-quality speakers, a microSD card slot to easily expand the tablet's local digital hoarding room, and perhaps most impressively, a handy built-in S Pen. Yes, at no extra cost.
That's a pretty good screen and an amazing stylus for such an affordable Android tablet. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
On second thought, the long-term software support might be the most remarkable thing about this budget-friendly Android slate, followed by the undeniably premium metal-and-glass construction. Oh, and the 10.9-inch IPS LCD screen is far from a pushover, supporting 90Hz refresh rate technology.
Are there any better Android tablets on the market right now at around $400? Probably, but Lenovo's mid-rangers tend to disappoint with the number and frequency of their major OS updates, so if you care about that sort of thing (as you should), the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is not to be missed at Walmart today.
