Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Is this a letdown? Yes, messaging was the easier route. No, I already have T-Life. I am used to getting let down by T-Mobile. Yes, messaging was the easier route. 54.55% No, I already have T-Life. 27.27% I am used to getting let down by T-Mobile. 18.18%

Is this a step backward?

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

touted Apple Business Chat as a game-changer when it announced support in 2018. The company said it wanted to be available on channels already used by customers to communicate. By that logic,is making things complicated by requiring customers to use T-Life to contact it.