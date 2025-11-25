Walmart brings the Apple Watch SE 2 with LTE down to an unbelievably low Black Friday price
Probably the best ultra-affordable smartwatch for iPhone users just got even better.
Just because the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung kicked off their extended Black Friday 2025 sales events last week, that doesn't mean other major US retailers and device manufacturers are to be ignored right now.
Walmart, for instance, has joined the party a little late compared to its aforementioned rivals, but still early from a historical standpoint, with a tide of special holiday deals on super-popular products available a couple of days before Thanksgiving this year.
Perhaps the greatest such promotion sees the second-gen Apple Watch SE drop to an unreal price with built-in cellular connectivity. Released back in 2022 at a recommended price of $250 and up, the Apple S8-powered timepiece can currently be had for as little as $129.
But the wearable is not marked down by only 120 bucks, as $250 is the regular price of an entry-level variant sans 4G LTE support. Instead, you're actually looking at saving a whopping (and totally unprecedented, of course) $170 here, at least if you hurry.
Yes, Black Friday 2025 is technically still three days away, but I highly doubt that Walmart will be able to handle your demand and keep this phenomenal offer going until November 28. Although a vastly improved third-gen Apple Watch SE has been released a couple of months ago, scoring a pretty decent $50 discount of its own in the meantime, the Apple Watch SE 2 (with LTE) is simply too good to be turned down at $129. As long as the 40mm size is not too small for your wrist, that is.
Yes, our largely positive Apple Watch SE 2 review from three years ago is (largely) true today as well, with that processor, the Retina display, and the health monitoring tools all looking as great as a cash-strapped hardcore Apple fan can get this Christmas. No, the battery life is not exactly dreamy, but that's true for most "mainstream" smartwatches around right now.
