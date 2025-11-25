Walmart brings the Apple Watch SE 2 with LTE down to an unbelievably low Black Friday price





Walmart, for instance, has joined the party a little late compared to its aforementioned rivals, but still early from a historical standpoint, with a tide of special holiday deals on super-popular products available a couple of days before Thanksgiving this year.

Apple Watch SE (2022) $129 $299 $170 off (57%) 40mm, GPS + Cellular, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options Buy at Walmart









Perhaps the greatest such promotion sees the second-gen Apple Watch SE drop to an unreal price with built-in cellular connectivity. Released back in 2022 at a recommended price of $250 and up, the Apple S8-powered timepiece can currently be had for as little as $129.





But the wearable is not marked down by only 120 bucks, as $250 is the regular price of an entry-level variant sans 4G LTE support. Instead, you're actually looking at saving a whopping (and totally unprecedented, of course) $170 here, at least if you hurry.





Yes, our largely positive Apple Watch SE 2 review from three years ago is (largely) true today as well, with that processor, the Retina display, and the health monitoring tools all looking as great as a cash-strapped hardcore Apple fan can get this Christmas. No, the battery life is not exactly dreamy, but that's true for most "mainstream" smartwatches around right now.





