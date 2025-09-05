Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Here are the latest renders showing off the new designs of the Galaxy S26 series

Samsung's flagship series not only have new names, but they also look different.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series.
Renders of the Galaxy S26 series have surfaced, and there are changes being made by Samsung. The three phones expected to be released next January or February are the Galaxy S26 Pro, the ultra-thin Galaxy S26 Edge, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra. One big change will be found on the back, where Sammy has apparently scrapped the flush mounting for the camera lenses and has replaced it with a raised camera module. All three phones will have One UI 8.0 pre-installed.

The Galaxy S26 Pro will reportedly replace the base Galaxy S25 and will feature a 6.27-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and sport thinner bezels. Powering the device will be the 2nm Exynos 2600 application processor (AP) produced by Samsung Foundry in all markets except the U.S., Canada, and China. In those markets, the AP will be replaced by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy, manufactured by TSMC. The phone will be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM along with as much as 512GB of storage. 

The vertically placed rear camera setup is rumored to include a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The 4300 mAh battery will charge at 45W (wired) and support Qi2 magnetic charging.

The ultra-thin Galaxy S26 Edge will be 5.5 mm thick, 1.2 mm thinner than the 6.7 mm thickness of the Galaxy S26 Pro. The device is rumored to be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy, built by TSMC. The phone will be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM along with as much as 512GB of storage. On the back, you'll find a horizontally mounted 200MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It looks like the back of the iPhone 17 Pro renders we've seen. A 4300 mAh battery will keep the lights on, and the phone will support Qi2 magnetic charging.

Renders of the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra (L to R).
Galaxy S26 Pro render on left, Galaxy S26 Ultra render on the right. | Image credit-Smartprix

That leaves the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which looks much less like a masculine, powerful robotic machine, as the sharp corners have become rounder. It's still a powerful bit of kit, as they might say in the U.K. The top of the line Galaxy S26 model, the only one keeping its former name, will feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with third-generation anti-reflective glass. All Galaxy S26 Ultra units will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy, built by TSMC using its 3nm process node.

Recommended Stories

Do you like the new raised camera module?

Vote View Result

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The cameras on the raided rear module will reportedly feature a 200MP primary,  a 50MP periscope, a 12MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide. Once again, the Ultra model gets a 5000 mAh battery, which is not making the Samsung faithful happy.

It's only September now, but before you know it we will be in January awaiting the unveiling and then the release of the Galaxy S26 series.
 

Here are the latest renders showing off the new designs of the Galaxy S26 series
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Home Internet

by shawgirl3 •

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof • 1

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users
Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro Max component image might be reason enough for performance fanatics to upgrade

Latest News

Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra
Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra
T-Mobile expects this transaction to work out better than first thought
T-Mobile expects this transaction to work out better than first thought
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless