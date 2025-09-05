Here are the latest renders showing off the new designs of the Galaxy S26 series





Galaxy S26 Pro will reportedly replace the base ThePro will reportedly replace the base Galaxy S25 and will feature a 6.27-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and sport thinner bezels. Powering the device will be the 2nm Exynos 2600 application processor (AP) produced by Samsung Foundry in all markets except the U.S., Canada, and China. In those markets, the AP will be replaced by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy, manufactured by TSMC. The phone will be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM along with as much as 512GB of storage.





The vertically placed rear camera setup is rumored to include a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The 4300 mAh battery will charge at 45W (wired) and support Qi2 magnetic charging.

Galaxy S26 Edge will be 5.5 mm thick, 1.2 mm thinner than the 6.7 mm thickness of the Galaxy S26 Pro. The device is rumored to be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy, built by TSMC. The phone will be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM along with as much as 512GB of storage. On the back, you'll find a horizontally mounted 200MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It looks like the back of the The ultra-thinEdge will be 5.5 mm thick, 1.2 mm thinner than the 6.7 mm thickness of thePro. The device is rumored to be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy, built by TSMC. The phone will be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM along with as much as 512GB of storage. On the back, you'll find a horizontally mounted 200MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It looks like the back of the iPhone 17 Pro renders we've seen. A 4300 mAh battery will keep the lights on, and the phone will support Qi2 magnetic charging.









That leaves the Galaxy S26 Ultra , which looks much less like a masculine, powerful robotic machine, as the sharp corners have become rounder. It's still a powerful bit of kit, as they might say in the U.K. The top of the line Galaxy S26 model, the only one keeping its former name, will feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with third-generation anti-reflective glass. All Galaxy S26 Ultra units will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy, built by TSMC using its 3nm process node.



The Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The cameras on the raided rear module will reportedly feature a 200MP primary, a 50MP periscope, a 12MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide. Once again, the Ultra model gets a 5000 mAh battery, which is not making the Samsung faithful happy.





It's only September now, but before you know it we will be in January awaiting the unveiling and then the release of the Galaxy S26 series.

