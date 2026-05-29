Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

The best Google Drive feature you never knew about just got a massive overhaul

You may need a powerful phone to use the best feature Google Drive has gotten in a long time.

0
Ilia Temelkov
By
Android Apps Google
Add as a preferred source on Google
A phone with Google Drive opened on it.
Google Drive just got smarter. | Image by PhoneArena
If you need to name an underrated feature, the built-in document scanner inside Google Drive should be very high on your list. Equipped with some very useful capabilities, the tool is finally getting an overhaul that may come with big requirements, but it’s worth it.

The Google Drive document scanner is getting a massive update


Google is rolling out an update for the document scanner tool inside Google Drive, which includes a Material 3 Expressive viewfinder and several new features. A screen recording with the update in action was shared by Android Ecosystem president Sameer Samat in an X post.

The new document scanner in action. | Image by Sameer Samat on X - The best Google Drive feature you never knew about just got a massive overhaul
The new document scanner in action. | Image by Sameer Samat on X


The biggest new addition is a Smart Batch Scanning feature, which allows you to just hover over the pages you want to scan instead of taking pictures one at a time. Using this feature feels more like a video recording than scanning, with previews of the scanned pages quickly appearing at the bottom of the app.

Recommended For You

Scanning made easier


Since you may hover over the same pages multiple times, Duplicate Detection takes care of skipping the ones you’ve already scanned. 

The Auto-Best Frame feature automatically chooses the best possible shot of every document and replaces blurry scans. Gone is the beaker icon in the top right corner, making the interface cleaner and simpler to use.

How often do you scan documents with your phone?
2 Votes


You can also pause the auto-scanning with a dedicated button and use the system file picker to make a scan from an image you’ve already taken. The document scanner is powered by Google Play Services, which means it will also be available in apps like Files by Google.

Only for flagship devices



The whole experience relies on 100% on-device processing. This means you get lightning-fast performance and complete privacy, and the feature works while offline, but there’s a downside to that.

Google says the feature is only available for higher-end Android phones that have at least 8GB of RAM. That’s unsurprising, as the on-device features put more strain on the phone’s hardware.

Apple needs to catch up


There’s a document scan feature on iOS, but it’s far from what Google is demonstrating with this new update. Available on apps such as Notes, Files, and Mail, the feature can be a little clunky and lacks some advanced tools.

Google has been firmly ahead of Apple in terms of AI, but iOS 27 is expected to catch up. I doubt that a document scanning feature would be a central part of the WWDC 26 keynote, but I’d love to see a similar upgrade. After all, borrowing from the competition is not the worst thing ever.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
T-Mobile service is down, many US subs are in the dark with no support
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
I used the most powerful phone in existance, and it’s not a Galaxy S26 Ultra or an iPhone 17 Pro Max
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Leaked foldable iPhone Ultra cases leave nothing to the imagination
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Vivo X300 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
Apple does another first-ever with the iPhone and leaves Samsung behind in the most delicate moment
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
T-Mobile users will want to delete T-Life after this scary allegation
Latest News
Meta may ditch Ray-Ban for its next line of smart glasses
Meta may ditch Ray-Ban for its next line of smart glasses
You will love this new One UI 9 feature Samsung borrowed from the iPhone
You will love this new One UI 9 feature Samsung borrowed from the iPhone
Acer is coming for the Galaxy Tab, and it picked a clever way to do it
Acer is coming for the Galaxy Tab, and it picked a clever way to do it
Google Messages about to become a merry place to be
Google Messages about to become a merry place to be
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google reveals the Pixel devices getting Android 17 this summer
Google Photos may be about to lean on the one app it fought hardest
Google Photos may be about to lean on the one app it fought hardest