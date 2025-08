Samsung Galaxy S25 reaches a crucial sales milestone months earlier than the S24

Galaxy S25

It appears that Samsung’s success in 2025 isn’t limited to its flagship devices. The company has said that the



None of this is much of a surprise to me. For a few years now, Samsung has had a very strong lineup of flagship devices with great design and advanced features. Even if it isn't the most important tool yet, the Galaxy S25 series delivered some of the best mobile AI features yet, while Apple's "made for Apple Intelligence" iPhone 16 is still lagging behind. Pair that with good deals, and it's only natural to have a hit.

Saying that the Galaxy S25 series is a hit for Samsung might be an understatement, at least if we’re considering its performance in South Korea. The company’s latest metrics show that the Galaxy S25 Ultra , and the latest Galaxy S25 Edge are selling like hotcakes in its home country.Samsung announced Tuesday that the sales of theseries models have reached 3 million units in South Korea. The company reached the crucial milestone last Friday, which is two months earlier than its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 series.That achievement is exceptional, especially considering that thewas seen as Samsung’s greatest hit in years. The three main models of theseries were released in February, but Samsung has also launched thein May. A fifth model, theFE, is expected later this year.Part of Samsung’s success is thanks to its sales tactics in South Korea. The company has a Galaxy AI subscription plan, which helped it attract more buyers. With it, customers get a guarantee for buyback of the device at up to 50 percent of its original retail price a year after purchase. Samsung says that the plan has helped it attract more consumers.