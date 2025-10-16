Bombshell report claims Samsung is ready to give up on both the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S26 Edge

The S26 Edge is dead, long live the S26 Plus!





, the 5.8mm slim powerhouse is a box-office flop. That's actually been Just in case it wasn't abundantly clear from how often the S25 Edge is available at massive discounts , the 5.8mm slim powerhouse is a box-office flop. That's actually been reported before (more than once), but Samsung must have hoped sales would eventually pick up, perhaps boosted by those frequent aforementioned deals.





Evidently, that hasn't happened yet, with the phone's first-month global shipment total of under 200,000 units purportedly growing to only around 1.3 million copies as of August. In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Plus , S25, and S25 Ultra reached 5.05 million, 8.28 million, and 12.18 million sales respectively at the same point in time.









Galaxy S25 Edge Given that the main S25 trio started selling back in February, it's not entirely fair to compare those numbers with thetally. Still, it's hard to imagine that the Edge could ever become as popular as the Plus (let alone the other two models), so instead of continuing to bet on the wrong horse, Samsung may have decided to cut its losses.

S25 Edge , but replace the S25 Plus as well. And what initially sounded like a potentially risky decision quickly turned into an outright illogical move. After all, the Galaxy S26 Edge was originally planned to follow not just the, but replace the S25 Plus as well. And what initially sounded like a potentially risky decision quickly turned into an outright illogical move.





Should Samsung cancel the Galaxy S26 Edge? Yes, no one cares about slim phones anyway Yes, as long as the Galaxy S26 Plus comes with a wasp waist No, I believe the Edge line has potential I don't care, I'm buying a Galaxy S26 Ultra anyway I don't care, I'm not buying a Galaxy S26 anyway Yes, no one cares about slim phones anyway 50% Yes, as long as the Galaxy S26 Plus comes with a wasp waist 0% No, I believe the Edge line has potential 33.33% I don't care, I'm buying a Galaxy S26 Ultra anyway 16.67% I don't care, I'm not buying a Galaxy S26 anyway 0%





What's interesting is that, in addition to cancelling next year's S26 Edge launch, Samsung is reportedly preparing the early discontinuation of the S25 Edge too. Clearly, the company had much higher expectations from this device, and its patience appears to have run out.

But wait, wasn't the S26 Edge too far down the development road already?





S25 Edge 's mainstream potential, its sequel clearly went into development months ago, which explains the existence of those Because Samsung had such great confidence in the's mainstream potential, its sequel clearly went into development months ago, which explains the existence of those high-quality renders floating around the web in September





In fact, today's report claims that S26 Edge development "has already been completed", which leaves Samsung in an awkward position where a "separate" release in the future is apparently still being considered.









Galaxy S26 Edge does end up randomly seeing daylight next summer, perhaps limited to certain Samsung-friendly markets like South Korea. In January 2026, however, the expectation right now is that we'll see a more "conventional" Basically, you shouldn't be shocked if thedoes end up randomly seeing daylight next summer, perhaps limited to certain Samsung-friendly markets like South Korea. In January 2026, however, the expectation right now is that we'll see a more "conventional" Galaxy S26 trio go official.





Is Samsung making the right call here after all?





This might surprise you, but I think so. Although I'm a big fan of product diversity and I'd love to see the Galaxy S26 family include four main models instead of three, I've never understood this new obsession with ultra-thin phones.



Galaxy S25 Plus can keep that profile largely unchanged while breaking the 5,000mAh cell capacity barrier, I'm sure its sales numbers will be a lot higher than a Galaxy S26 Edge could have ever (realistically) targeted. At 7.3mm, theis slim enough (especially for a device packing a 4,900mAh battery), and if the Galaxy S26 Plus can keep that profile largely unchanged while breaking the 5,000mAh cell capacity barrier, I'm sure its sales numbers will be a lot higher than acould have ever (realistically) targeted.











