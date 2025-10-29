Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Edge might be back on the table, but it's probably not coming very soon

The Galaxy S26 family continues to be surrounded by uncertainty, with an ultra-thin model likely to happen after all, just at a later date than initially expected.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
For a good few months, all rumors regarding Samsung's next high-end handsets pointed to a super-slim Galaxy S26 Edge replacement for both the S25 Edge and S25 Plus, which obviously meant a Galaxy S26 Plus was no longer needed.

But then we heard the S26 Edge was cancelled due to the catastrophic sales of its manufacturer's first iPhone Air rival, so naturally, the S26 Plus rose from the dead all of a sudden. Surprisingly or not, that wasn't the end of the pre-release Galaxy S26 series saga, as the family's ultra-thin member is now being restored to life as well... under a slightly different shape.

The Galaxy S26 Edge is (almost) definitely not replacing the S25 Plus


You're probably not going to believe this, but the internal codename of this year's Galaxy S25 Edge was... Slim. What's even crazier is that Samsung has been reportedly developing "for a few months" a new handset under the secret and totally cryptic codename of... More Slim.


All jokes aside, it's clearly safe to assume that this device will be known as the Galaxy S26 Edge when it sees daylight, but according to the latest inside information gathered by the typically very knowledgeable folks over at GalaxyClub in the Netherlands, "More Slim" development started a lot later than the rest of the S26 family.

That means there's a good chance Samsung will open next year by unveiling a "traditional" Galaxy S26 trio composed of base (or Pro), Plus, and Ultra models, with a separate Edge variant likely to come out months down the line.

What do you think Samsung should do with the Galaxy S26 Edge?

Vote View Result
 

In other words, the S26 series could end up following the exact same launch strategy as the Galaxy S25 family, although it's obviously not clear just yet if the S26 Edge will start selling in April, May, or June 2026. But a January or February release is almost surely out of the question.

How will the Galaxy S26 Edge look after all?


That, my friends and dear readers, is the million-dollar question I can't really answer at the moment. Some of you might remember that a rather bizarre design was leaked nearly two months ago, but if the initial S26 Edge plan was scrapped, that design may have been cancelled as well.


One key detail that's still expected from the Galaxy S26 Edge is an even thinner profile than that of the S25 Edge, but hopefully, Samsung will find a way to go from 5.8mm to 5.5mm or so without adding an unnecessary camera bump that you can see from outer space.

Assuming the Galaxy S26 (Pro) and Galaxy S26 Ultra images revealed in recent weeks are both legit and final, that only leaves the S26 Plus and S26 Edge to be depicted in their commercial-ready form, which I personally hope to be similar to the S25 Plus and S25 Edge designs... after looking at the aforementioned alternative.

Is this the right decision?


If Samsung does end up releasing the "main" Galaxy S26 trio in February 2026 and a supplementary S26 Edge model in May, I think that makes a lot more sense than cancelling the S26 Plus in favor of an earlier razor-thin handset.


If you ask me, the perfectly competent Galaxy S25 Plus is catching too much flak for not being as popular as the "vanilla" S25 and S25 Ultra. The same will likely be true for the Galaxy S26 Plus next year, but that's only because the S26 (Pro) and S26 Ultra are virtually guaranteed to sell like hotcakes.

Meanwhile, although I was never a fan of the S25 Edge, I also don't like quitters, so I commend Samsung for not abandoning its line of ultra-thin phones... before becoming an actual line. Who knows, maybe the Galaxy S26 Edge will catch on, especially if it manages to pair a battery with (well) over 4,000mAh capacity with a sub-6mm waist.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1

Latest News

At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless