T-Mobile store manager blasts his sales team for the most ridiculous reason

If you are a T-Mobile rep, you have to be asking yourself whether you are still working at a company that sells mobile devices and wireless plans. In fact, you could be excused for thinking that you are now working for a financial services company.

T-Mobile pressures reps to have customers submit applications for the T-Mobile Visa card





A few days ago we told you that a T-Mobile rep lied to a customer who visited the store to upgrade his phone. The rep asked for the customer's phone and while it was in his possession, he filled out an application for the T-Mobile credit card even though the rep knew it would be declined because he didn't have key personal data belonging to the customer.





What the rep also knew was that even if the application was not approved, he would still get credit for having a customer who applied for the T-Mobile Visa card. And as we said in that article, getting a customer to apply for the card is a performance metric. Reps are asked to have a certain number of customers send in an application for the card whether these are actually approved or not.

Reps who don't meet performance goals (Metrics) can lose their jobs





The number of T-Mobile Visa applications is now part of the Un-carrier Leaderboard (ULB) next to more typical metrics like accessory sales, device insurance sales, and new lines opened.





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If a rep doesn't meet his performance goals, he could lose his job. Yes, T-Mobile is very focused on getting its credit cards into the hands of its customers. But if you think that we are exaggerating how important it is to the reps to get visitors to T-Mobile stores to apply for a card, guess again.



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A T-Mobile rep shared on social media today a text sent by the manager of a T-Mobile store sent to the sales crew at that location. The manager was upset because the sales team was not meeting its goal for submitted credit card applications. The manager wants each rep to have at least one "priority" customer submit an application for the T-Mobile Visa Card by the end of their next shift or else they will have to submit an action plan before they leave for the day.





A priority customer is one who has been profiled by the carrier and deemed more likely to apply for the card. The manager told his crew in the text to "be diligent in identifying priority customers and getting management involved."

Store manager blasts his reps and sends them a text saying "This s not a good look for the store"





The craziest comment made by the store manager was when he said, "This is not a good look for the store." What really pissed off this guy was that only one rep was able to get an application sent from a priority T-Mobile customer over the last 60 days. This came about even though the entire team had "multiple interactions with priority customers."





T-Mobile reps have had to endure a lot over the last year. The carrier is about to officially become a digital Mobile Network Operator (MNO) on August 1 with all phone upgrades and line management handled by the T-Life app. While T-Mobile has already required customers to use T-Life to purchase phones, accessories, and manage lines, it also has customers using the app to pay their bills.

There is one reason for T-Mobile's transition to digital





As a result, stores are closing, reps are losing their jobs, and customers are upset. What is the point of this transition? T-Mobile won't be paying as much to lease its stores as locations close, and reps will be laid off as the T-Life app takes over. That means the carrier will have fewer commissions to pay.





More revenue will flow right down to the bottom line, increasing profits. If you want to know why T-Mobile is making this transition, this is the reason. It isn't to solve a customer pain point, but to fill the till with cash.