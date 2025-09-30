Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

This is Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: leaked renders put everything out in the open

This is what next year's Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will look like, according to leaked renders.

By
1comment
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leaked render
Renders of the leaked Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra are here, giving us a glimpse of how the Android flagship is going to evolve next year. The renders show how the phone will have a more iPhone-like appearance, as Samsung continues to round out the edges, as well as the big upgrade to its cameras that you’ve waited years for.

This is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image credit — Android Headlines

As seen here, the S26 Ultra will have slightly curvier edges compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which had already abandoned the boxy look of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. These rounder edges mean that the S Pen is changing as well, and that the phone might be a bit more comfortable to hold, though it has most definitely lost its unique look.

You can also see the new camera bump on the rear, put there to allow for a wider aperture on the phone. Unfortunately, there’s no major sensor upgrade to see here, though the aperture redesign will allow for better photography nonetheless, especially in challenging lighting conditions.

Does this new look make you want to get a Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Vote View Result


Overall, the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks slightly outdated compared to its predecessor, as well as other rival phones on the market, but it’s not as bad as initial reports made it seem.



Looks aside, though, the phone will be one of the best smartphones of 2026. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 — likely a faster Galaxy variant, at that — the S26 Ultra will be very capable of handling anything you throw at it.

The S26 Ultra will be faster in another important way too: storage access speeds. Unfortunately, all reports point to Samsung still using the same 5,000 mAh battery that it has included in its phones for years. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may just launch with a display that lets you hide your screen from prying eyes, though this is not confirmed.

Lastly, Samsung has just begun mass production of the Exynos 2600, its in-house processor for the Galaxy S26 line. Though reports conflict, I wouldn’t be surprised if some regions get an Exynos variant of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The iPhone 17 Pro saw a massive design overhaul this year, but Samsung is playing it much safer, and that’s probably a good thing in the eyes of many.

Recommended Stories

