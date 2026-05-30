This new $94 bargain band outlasts your Pixel Watch by nearly three weeks, with one catch
Xiaomi's tracker won't replace Wear OS, but the battery life is beyond impressive.
Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro. | Image by Xiaomi
Xiaomi just dropped a new fitness band that does most of what a real smartwatch does, at a fraction of the price. The catch is what happens when a US shopper tries to actually buy one.
It builds on last year's Smart Band 9 Pro, which ran the same playbook of stuffing smartwatch features into a tracker-sized body.
Xiaomi launched it in Europe starting at €79.99, or about $94 (via direct conversion). However, there is no US release and no US price.
Line it up against the field and the gap is glaring. Amazfit, long the budget-tracker champ, suddenly has a real fight on its hands, a Fitbit charges you monthly for insights Xiaomi just bundles in, and Samsung's Galaxy Fit asks more for less screen.
That 21-day battery claim is the part that gets me, though. I charge my Pixel Watch every single night like clockwork. Now I also have the newly released Fitbit Air that lasts a little over a week, but a tracker that I could forget about for three weeks sounds like a small luxury.
For more takes like this, come find me on X and Threads, where I am always up for chatting wearables and whatever Google is cooking next.
What you get with the Smart Band 10 ProThe Smart Band 10 Pro is Xiaomi's most ambitious tracker yet, and it blurs the line between a cheap fitness band and a proper smartwatch. Xiaomi announced it as part of a four-product wearable lineup launched in Europe.
You get a 1.74-inch AMOLED display, an aluminum body, and heart rate tracking Xiaomi claims is 98.2% accurate. There are also more than 150 sports modes and a three-month trial of the Clue period-tracking app.
It builds on last year's Smart Band 9 Pro, which ran the same playbook of stuffing smartwatch features into a tracker-sized body.
Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro 4-color combination. | Image by Xiaomi
The battery is the whole storyThe headline number is battery life: up to 21 days on a single light-use charge. That alone reframes what a tracker at this price should be able to do.
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How far would you go for a great gadget that skips the US?
Why this should be on your radarThe pitch here is simple: smartwatch-style features, a bright screen, and three weeks of battery for under $100. That kind of package usually costs far more once a famous logo gets attached.
Line it up against the field and the gap is glaring. Amazfit, long the budget-tracker champ, suddenly has a real fight on its hands, a Fitbit charges you monthly for insights Xiaomi just bundles in, and Samsung's Galaxy Fit asks more for less screen.
The asterisk, and it is a big one, is availability. Xiaomi skipped the US entirely, so importing through third-party sellers is the only real route.
Xiaomi Smart Band battery charging. | Image by Xiaomi
The part that hurtsI want to be excited here, because the value is tough to argue with. When we reviewed the standard Smart Band 10, we called it a polished, easy-to-live-with tracker that mostly played it safe.
That 21-day battery claim is the part that gets me, though. I charge my Pixel Watch every single night like clockwork. Now I also have the newly released Fitbit Air that lasts a little over a week, but a tracker that I could forget about for three weeks sounds like a small luxury.
Would I switch? Probably not, since I am too tangled up in Google's ecosystem to leave. But if you want serious tracking without the nightly charging ritual or the premium price tag, this one is worth importing.
For more takes like this, come find me on X and Threads, where I am always up for chatting wearables and whatever Google is cooking next.
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