Galaxy S26 price might stay steady, but it could still leave fans disappointed

Render of the Galaxy S26 Plus. | Image by Android Headlines





Early buyers could lose a popular perk

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S26

Galaxy S26

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Why the perk mattered





Galaxy S26 Ultra might look slightly different from its predecessor, but still not much is expected to change.





Galaxy S26





Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy How would you feel if Samsung drops the free double storage pre-order perk? I’d be disappointed. 38.68% It wouldn’t bother me. 20.75% I’d wait for other deals instead. 17.92% I’d consider a different phone. 22.64% Vote 106 Votes

Rising costs in the smartphone world

, and naturally, that usually trickles down to us, the end users. How companies handle that increase is still up in the air, but I can’t see them hiking prices too aggressively.



Flagship phones are already pricey enough, and if Apple or Samsung were to raise costs just because of industry pressures without offering meaningful upgrades, it’s safe to say users wouldn’t be happy – and some might even start looking at alternatives. Smartphone manufacturing costs are expected to go up by 8–15% this year , and naturally, that usually trickles down to us, the end users. How companies handle that increase is still up in the air, but I can’t see them hiking prices too aggressively.Flagship phones are already pricey enough, and if Apple or Samsung were to raise costs just because of industry pressures without offering meaningful upgrades, it’s safe to say users wouldn’t be happy – and some might even start looking at alternatives.





If you want to learn more about the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, feel free to also check out our dedicated articles on the topic:



