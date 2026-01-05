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Galaxy S26 price might stay steady, but it could still leave fans disappointed

The pre-order bonus that made fans rush may be gone.

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Render of Galaxy S26 Plus in Orange.
Render of the Galaxy S26 Plus. | Image by Android Headlines

Smartphone prices are on the rise, and while Apple is expected to lead the way this year, Samsung might follow later. For now, at least in the US, Galaxy S26 pricing is expected to stay steady compared to the Galaxy S25. But there still might be a change on the horizon – and it’s not about paying more.

Early buyers could lose a popular perk


Just recently, we mentioned that Samsung might reportedly scrap the free double storage pre-order promotion. Now, another source (translated source) is confirming the same thing.

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One of the reasons fans rush to pre-order new Galaxy phones is the free double storage upgrade. Typically, if you pre-order a Galaxy S device, such as the upcoming S26, Samsung bumps your storage from 256 GB to 512 GB at no extra cost. That upgrade alone usually costs around $120, which is a pretty big deal when buying a flagship.

If Samsung follows through, the Galaxy S26 could become the first Galaxy flagship in years to launch without this early-buyer bonus.

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The decision seems tied to rising chip and memory costs, as well as broader market pressures. This could be Samsung’s way of keeping the base price steady without hiking it for everyone. Whether losing the free storage will fully offset cost increases is unclear, but as I mentioned in the beginning, at least in the US, the S26’s launch price should remain the same as the S25.

Why the perk mattered


Galaxy S26 Ultra might look slightly different from its predecessor, but still not much is expected to change. 

Nobody turns down extra storage, especially when it comes free. It’s no wonder this perk has been one of the fan favorites, and for good reason. Sure, giving away extra storage cut into Samsung’s profit per unit, but it also helped drive early sales and got people pre-ordering faster.

But, honestly, if Samsung actually decides to drop it, it wouldn’t be a huge shock – particularly if the launch price itself stays the same. If the perk really does disappear – which we’ll find out soon, with the Galaxy S26 launch right around the corner – Samsung will likely lean even more on keeping the price steady in a tough market as a key selling point.

That approach makes sense, especially because not much is radically changing with this generation of Galaxy phones. There are some upgrades here and there, but nothing that’s breaking entirely new ground. The phone is solid, but this time, the focus seems to be on refining what’s already familiar rather than reinventing it.

How would you feel if Samsung drops the free double storage pre-order perk?
I’d be disappointed.
38.68%
It wouldn’t bother me.
20.75%
I’d wait for other deals instead.
17.92%
I’d consider a different phone.
22.64%
106 Votes

Rising costs in the smartphone world


Smartphone manufacturing costs are expected to go up by 8–15% this year, and naturally, that usually trickles down to us, the end users. How companies handle that increase is still up in the air, but I can’t see them hiking prices too aggressively.

Flagship phones are already pricey enough, and if Apple or Samsung were to raise costs just because of industry pressures without offering meaningful upgrades, it’s safe to say users wouldn’t be happy – and some might even start looking at alternatives.

If you want to learn more about the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, feel free to also check out our dedicated articles on the topic:

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Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
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