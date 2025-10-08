iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
This phenomenal Galaxy Buds FE Prime Day deal will make you forget about Samsung's costlier earbuds

Who needs the ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or the decidedly overpriced Galaxy Buds 3 FE when Samsung's first Fan Edition earbuds are so incredibly affordable?

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE in white
Are your sights set on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro this holiday season but don't think you'll be able to afford Samsung's most advanced earbuds after seeing them discounted by $70 from a $250 list price for Prime Day?

Then why not reconsider your options and look at the Galaxy Buds FE instead? Those are obviously not as powerful and as feature-packed as the ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (or the Galaxy Buds 3 FE released just a couple of months ago), but if you hurry, you can get them in a white or black colorway for 45 bucks under their already reasonable regular price of $99.99.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

$45 off (45%)
That's a gigantic 45 percent discount... I've actually seen major US retailers like Amazon offer a couple of times before, and while you do need to be a Prime member to qualify for this new limited-time promotion, that's clearly a very simple condition to meet for the vast majority of folks who consider themselves professional bargain hunters.

At its freshly reduced price, the first-ever Samsung Galaxy Buds Fan Edition is basically the textbook definition of a bargain, impressively delivering not just active noise cancellation, but real-time translations of face-to-face conversations as well with the help of groundbreaking AI technology.

No, the Live Translate feature is not as competent and as functional in real-world use as it sounds in theory, but the Galaxy Buds FE have other excellent capabilities going for them right now, including Auto Switch Audio support, handy touch controls, decent IPX2 water resistance, and a battery life of up to six hours (or 21 hours with the bundled charging case factored in).


Are these the absolute best wireless earbuds you can buy at the time of this writing? Definitely not. But in terms of value for your money, the Galaxy Buds FE are not only objectively better than all other Samsung earbuds on the market today, but Apple's industry-leading AirPods as well. In short, you're looking at my top (budget-friendly) recommendation in the wireless audio category this Prime Day.
 

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
