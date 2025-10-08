This phenomenal Galaxy Buds FE Prime Day deal will make you forget about Samsung's costlier earbuds





Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (or the Then why not reconsider your options and look at the Galaxy Buds FE instead? Those are obviously not as powerful and as feature-packed as the ultra-high-end(or the Galaxy Buds 3 FE released just a couple of months ago), but if you hurry, you can get them in a white or black colorway for 45 bucks under their already reasonable regular price of $99.99.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $45 off (45%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, White and Graphite Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





That's a gigantic 45 percent discount... I've actually seen major US retailers like Amazon offer a couple of times before, and while you do need to be a Prime member to qualify for this new limited-time promotion, that's clearly a very simple condition to meet for the vast majority of folks who consider themselves professional bargain hunters.





At its freshly reduced price, the first-ever Samsung Galaxy Buds Fan Edition is basically the textbook definition of a bargain, impressively delivering not just active noise cancellation, but real-time translations of face-to-face conversations as well with the help of groundbreaking AI technology.

No, the Live Translate feature is not as competent and as functional in real-world use as it sounds in theory, but the Galaxy Buds FE have other excellent capabilities going for them right now, including Auto Switch Audio support, handy touch controls, decent IPX2 water resistance, and a battery life of up to six hours (or 21 hours with the bundled charging case factored in).









Are these the absolute best wireless earbuds you can buy at the time of this writing? Definitely not. But in terms of value for your money, the Galaxy Buds FE are not only objectively better than all other Samsung earbuds on the market today, but Apple's industry-leading AirPods as well. In short, you're looking at my top (budget-friendly) recommendation in the wireless audio category this Prime Day



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!