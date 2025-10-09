This impressive Galaxy Buds 3 Pro bargain is still available even after Prime Day
It's not too late to grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $70 off!
Prime Big Deal Days delivered lovely discounts on some of the best wireless earbuds in 2025. And while many of them have vanished when the event wrapped up, the hugely popular Galaxy Buds 3 Pro remain 28% off their original price. Even better, the deal is now available to everyone, so you don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage.
And sure — they got a bigger discount in July, but get this: all the following discounts after the Prime Day event in July didn’t exceed $60 — until this October. So, if you didn’t get a chance to secure a pair for $70 off during the 48-hour shopping spree, know it’s not too late to save.
Fit and comfort are important, but so is audio quality. Here, you get a rich soundstage right out of the box, with excellent bass and sparkly highs. Of course, you can tweak the sound to your taste in the Galaxy Wearable app. Just note that you won’t be able to tweak the EQ if they’re not connected to a Samsung phone.
If you want non-stop music, battery life might feel short here. Per charge, the buds deliver up to six hours or 26 hours with the charging case, provided you keep ANC on all the time. Still, it’s a solid result that should satisfy most users.
All things considered, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro check a lot of boxes. They may be pricey at their normal $250 price, but now that you can grab a pair with a rare $70 discount, they’re a very tempting choice. Don’t miss out!
These Samsung earbuds have a major redesign that’s insanely comfortable to wear. During our time with them, we were actually quite impressed with how great they fit. You may not even notice them even after hours of wear.
What about ANC performance? As we’ve pointed out in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, they’re not exactly best in class. Some sounds occasionally permeate, but the good news is they’re much quieter than normal. And if you listen to your favorite tunes, you won’t even notice them.
