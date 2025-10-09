iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

This impressive Galaxy Buds 3 Pro bargain is still available even after Prime Day

It's not too late to grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $70 off!

Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Big Deal Days delivered lovely discounts on some of the best wireless earbuds in 2025. And while many of them have vanished when the event wrapped up, the hugely popular Galaxy Buds 3 Pro remain 28% off their original price. Even better, the deal is now available to everyone, so you don’t need a Prime membership to take advantage.

You can still save 28% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro!

$70 off (28%)
Prime Day in October may be over, but you can still save 28% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro! That's right, Amazon's hefty 28% discount hasn't vanished on the day after the event, but it could disappear quickly, so act fast and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

And sure — they got a bigger discount in July, but get this: all the following discounts after the Prime Day event in July didn’t exceed $60 — until this October. So, if you didn’t get a chance to secure a pair for $70 off during the 48-hour shopping spree, know it’s not too late to save.

These Samsung earbuds have a major redesign that’s insanely comfortable to wear. During our time with them, we were actually quite impressed with how great they fit. You may not even notice them even after hours of wear.

Fit and comfort are important, but so is audio quality. Here, you get a rich soundstage right out of the box, with excellent bass and sparkly highs. Of course, you can tweak the sound to your taste in the Galaxy Wearable app. Just note that you won’t be able to tweak the EQ if they’re not connected to a Samsung phone.

What about ANC performance? As we’ve pointed out in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, they’re not exactly best in class. Some sounds occasionally permeate, but the good news is they’re much quieter than normal. And if you listen to your favorite tunes, you won’t even notice them.

If you want non-stop music, battery life might feel short here. Per charge, the buds deliver up to six hours or 26 hours with the charging case, provided you keep ANC on all the time. Still, it’s a solid result that should satisfy most users.

All things considered, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro check a lot of boxes. They may be pricey at their normal $250 price, but now that you can grab a pair with a rare $70 discount, they’re a very tempting choice. Don’t miss out!

Polina Kovalakova
Loading ...
