Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at their best price in months

This limited-time deal beats every Amazon offer we've seen in the past few months.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds a Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbud in each hand.
View now at Amazon
Black Friday is still weeks away, but this Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal almost feels like the event is here! For a limited time, you can save a massive 34% on these high-end wireless earbuds at Amazon — a deal much more exciting than Prime Day in October.

Save 34% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in Silver

$85 off (34%)
Amazon has just launched an unmissable Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal. For a limited time, the model in Silver is going for a huge 34% off, which brings the earbuds to their lowest price in months. Act fast and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Let's dive deeper. During Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members could grab either color for $70 off the $250 original price. But now, you can save a huge $85 on the Silver option. And here's the kicker — you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage.

Featuring a reworked design, improved audio quality, and better fit, these Samsung earbuds bring a lot to the table. For one thing, sound quality is spot-on. The buds deliver excellent bass, silky smooth highs, and wide mids right out of the box. Not a big fan of pumping low-end? The Samsung Wearable app's equalizer lets you adjust it.

As we've pointed out in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, the buds feel slightly less capable than their predecessor on the ANC front. But don't get us wrong — they still do a great job of reducing unwanted noises. What's more, the transparency mode works impressively well.

What about battery life? According to Samsung, you can get up to 26 hours of use from the buds and the case when you keep ANC on. If you turn off the feature, you're getting up to 30 hours total. While their battery life isn't quite on par with the Pixel Buds Pro 2, they still hold up very well.

At the end of the day, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro cover all the basics you could expect from premium earbuds. While they may be a tough sell at their standard price, they're incredibly tempting at 34% off. But remember — this is a limited-time offer, so you should act fast.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
81 stories
29 Oct, 2025
Grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at their best price in months
09 Oct, 2025
This impressive Galaxy Buds 3 Pro bargain is still available even after Prime Day
08 Oct, 2025
This phenomenal Galaxy Buds FE Prime Day deal will make you forget about Samsung's costlier earbuds
25 Sep, 2025
Grab the Galaxy Buds FE for a whopping 50% off with this limited-time sale
10 Sep, 2025
Amazon’s Galaxy Buds 3 FE launch bundle includes a free SmartTag 2
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 9

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1

Latest News

At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
At the right moment, T-Mobile puts empathy ahead of profit
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Samsung is finally plugging the biggest hole in its Galaxy ecosystem
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Huawei Mate 70 Air leak shows how the latest slim phone may look
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
Verizon's smug stance crumbles after brutal Q3, and its new move may be too little, too late
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
YouTube is about to make all videos look much better, regardless of platform
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
This is proof that AI has made the iPhone yesterday's old news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless