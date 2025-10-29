Grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at their best price in months
This limited-time deal beats every Amazon offer we've seen in the past few months.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal almost feels like the event is here! For a limited time, you can save a massive 34% on these high-end wireless earbuds at Amazon — a deal much more exciting than Prime Day in October.Black Friday is still weeks away, but this
Let's dive deeper. During Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members could grab either color for $70 off the $250 original price. But now, you can save a huge $85 on the Silver option. And here's the kicker — you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage.
As we've pointed out in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, the buds feel slightly less capable than their predecessor on the ANC front. But don't get us wrong — they still do a great job of reducing unwanted noises. What's more, the transparency mode works impressively well.
At the end of the day, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro cover all the basics you could expect from premium earbuds. While they may be a tough sell at their standard price, they're incredibly tempting at 34% off. But remember — this is a limited-time offer, so you should act fast.
Let's dive deeper. During Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members could grab either color for $70 off the $250 original price. But now, you can save a huge $85 on the Silver option. And here's the kicker — you don't need a Prime membership to take advantage.
Featuring a reworked design, improved audio quality, and better fit, these Samsung earbuds bring a lot to the table. For one thing, sound quality is spot-on. The buds deliver excellent bass, silky smooth highs, and wide mids right out of the box. Not a big fan of pumping low-end? The Samsung Wearable app's equalizer lets you adjust it.
As we've pointed out in our Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, the buds feel slightly less capable than their predecessor on the ANC front. But don't get us wrong — they still do a great job of reducing unwanted noises. What's more, the transparency mode works impressively well.
What about battery life? According to Samsung, you can get up to 26 hours of use from the buds and the case when you keep ANC on. If you turn off the feature, you're getting up to 30 hours total. While their battery life isn't quite on par with the Pixel Buds Pro 2, they still hold up very well.
At the end of the day, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro cover all the basics you could expect from premium earbuds. While they may be a tough sell at their standard price, they're incredibly tempting at 34% off. But remember — this is a limited-time offer, so you should act fast.
Follow us on Google News
29 Oct, 2025Grab the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at their best price in months
09 Oct, 2025This impressive Galaxy Buds 3 Pro bargain is still available even after Prime Day
08 Oct, 2025This phenomenal Galaxy Buds FE Prime Day deal will make you forget about Samsung's costlier earbuds
25 Sep, 2025Grab the Galaxy Buds FE for a whopping 50% off with this limited-time sale
10 Sep, 2025Amazon’s Galaxy Buds 3 FE launch bundle includes a free SmartTag 2
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: