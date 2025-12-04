iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+

The budget Galaxy Buds 3 FE remain at their lowest price even after Black Friday

Unbelievably, Samsung's budget earbuds are 27% off even after the holiday shopping season.

Samsung Deals
A close-up of a person that wears the Galaxy Buds 3 FE in an outdoor setting.
Black Friday Week was strong this holiday season — and it’s now over. But hey, it’s not too late to grab some of the best budget earbuds at their Black Friday discount. We’re talking about the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, which, believe it or not, are still going for 27% off their original price. That means you can still grab them for $110 instead of $150.

Galaxy Buds 3 FE: now 27% off

$40 off (27%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 FE are still available at their lowest price! Yep, the budget earbuds can be yours for 27% off at Amazon in both color options, making them incredibly hard to resist. Don't miss out.
In case you’re wondering, the earbuds have never been cheaper before. In fact, they haven’t even been on sale until November 20. But since this promo has been live for about 14 days, we don’t think it’ll last much longer. So, act fast and save before it disappears.

There’s a lot to like about these buds, too. They nail all the basics, offering a secure fit and a lightweight design that doesn’t cause pressure. More impressively, these puppies pack superb ANC performance. Not only do they deliver solid passive isolation, but they’re also quite successful at drowning out unwanted noises. They handle wind noise quite well, which is especially impressive since even some high-end options struggle here.

They don’t disappoint on the audio front either. You’re getting mostly balanced audio right out of the box and a rich equalizer in the companion app, allowing you to fine-tune the sound to your specific taste.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, Samsung integrated some AI features to make these even harder to pass up. They support Real-time Interpreter, which lets you hear translations in real time when your buds are connected to a Samsung phone. Gemini is also on deck, giving you quick answers without even taking out your phone.

As you can see, the Buds 3 FE check all the boxes you could possibly need from a pair of $150 buds. And now when they’re 27% off at Amazon, they’re incredibly hard to resist. Don’t miss out!

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
