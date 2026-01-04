Hurry up and get Samsung's crazy powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB storage at this huge discount!





Of course, I'm not just recommending any phone at that sky-high price, but a Of course, I'm not just recommending any phone at that sky-high price, but a Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512 gigs of internal storage space can actually be an incredibly smart investment with only a month or two to go before the Galaxy S26 series is unveiled.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Silverblue Color Expired Recommended For You





This is (still) probably the best Android phone available today, and for a limited time, it can be had for a whopping $363.60 less than usual in that aforementioned 512GB storage configuration and a single "Titanium Silverblue" colorway. Since you're looking at an ultra-high-end device normally priced at $1,419.99 here, that discount is obviously not substantial enough to make it conventionally affordable.





But for what it has to offer, this bad boy is... fairly reasonably priced right now, arguably beating the hot new OnePlus 15 in terms of value for money thanks primarily to its built-in S Pen. Naturally, that's not the only big selling point of Samsung 's latest non-foldable super-flagship, as the 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP quad rear-facing camera system is also very hard to trump as far as both versatility and sheer power are concerned.













Now, I am going to be perfectly honest with you and highlight that the S25 Ultra has received even heftier discounts in recent months. But with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas sales events in the rearview mirror, it's definitely not clear when you'll get the opportunity to save $363.60 again, let alone more than that, so you should seriously consider taking advantage of this latest deal, which is scheduled to go away at the end of the day.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible

Is it really wise to rush to Amazon and cough up over $1,000 for a new phone mere days after the end of the holiday shopping season? If you have anything left in your bank account after splurging on the ideal Christmas gifts for the entire family and the wildest New Year's Eve party known to man, why not?