The wait is over, our new coffee table book "Iconic Phones" is finally here! Get your copy today and relive the magic of the devices that changed the world. Order now while quantities last!

Don't miss the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at this rare 32% discount on Amazon

Save a hefty $80 on these premium Samsung earbuds ahead of Black Friday.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds inside their charging case, placed on a white table.
Black Friday Week is just around the corner, and yet you can already grab one of the best wireless earbuds at an incredibly low price. I’m talking, of course, about the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, now 32% off at Amazon, which makes them an absolute no-brainer for Samsung phone users.

Save 32% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

$80 off (32%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have plunged by a rare 32% at Amazon just a few days before Black Friday. This markdown equates to $80 in savings and makes these high-quality noise cancelling earbuds a true delight for dedicated Samsung fans. The promo is only available on the model in Silver, so keep that in mind.
Now, I know what you might be thinking — the same earbuds were down by 34% last month. But do you know what? That sale expired in the blink of an eye. If you missed out at the time, this is your next best bet!

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature a major redesign from the previous model, but that’s not a drawback at all. In fact, these are some of the most comfortable earbuds you can find. They fit just right, feel exceptionally comfortable, and cause no ear fatigue even after long listening sessions.

Another thing I really like about these pro-grade Samsung earbuds is the audio quality. I think bass lovers will be particularly satisfied with the thumping low-end here. Don’t get me wrong — they won’t cause headaches. Instead, they add extra depth and punch to your music. The higher frequencies are handled pretty well, too. Smooth and sparkly, they help vocals cut through the rest of the mix without sounding harsh.

The only drawback here might be the ANC. As pointed out in the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, the previous model felt like it had slightly better noise cancellation. That said, these buds still handle most unwanted sounds, significantly reducing their volume. So, is the ANC performance a dealbreaker? I certainly don’t think so.

Factor in the battery life of up to 6 hours per charge (26 hours in total with the charging case), and you’ve got a solid AirPods Pro 3 alternative. And the best part? The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, normally priced at $250, can now be yours for less than $170 with Amazon’s epic early Black Friday deal!

