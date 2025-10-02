Forget about Prime Day and get the 256GB Galaxy A56 5G at a bonkers $190 discount right now!

Galaxy A56





Samsung Galaxy A56 5G $191 off (35%) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1580 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 15, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Olive Color, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Normally priced at $499.99 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy A56 is only marked down by $190 in a 256 gig variant that typically costs $549.99. Curiously enough, the cheaper model is not even discounted by a penny right now, which makes the costlier units a lot more affordable for an undoubtedly limited time in a single Awesome Olive colorway that just so happens to be exclusively sold by Amazon.













, in case you're wondering, lavished the phone with praise for, well, precisely its battery life, charging speeds, and overall performance while criticizing the mediocre camera quality and limited AI capabilities. At the right price, I'm sure you'll find those strengths to outweigh the weaknesses, and yes, I do believe this newly reduced price is... more than right. It might just be unbeatable. Our Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review , in case you're wondering, lavished the phone with praise for, well, precisely its battery life, charging speeds, and overall performance while criticizing the mediocre camera quality and limited AI capabilities. At the right price, I'm sure you'll find those strengths to outweigh the weaknesses, and yes, I do believe this newly reduced price is... more than right. It might just be unbeatable.



