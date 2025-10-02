Forget about Prime Day and get the 256GB Galaxy A56 5G at a bonkers $190 discount right now!
You don't have to wait another day or be an Amazon Prime member to maximize your savings on Samsung's best new mid-range phone with 256GB storage.
Are you ready to buy one of the best Android phones out there at one of the lowest possible prices during Amazon's 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days event next week? Well, why wait until October 7 when you can pay an incredible 190 bucks less than usual for an unlocked Galaxy A56 5G today without jumping through any hoops whatsoever?
Believe it or not, this phenomenal pre-Prime Day promotion requires no Prime membership, absolutely crushing all previous discounts offered by retailers like Amazon on this 6.7-inch Android mid-ranger released "internationally" by Samsung back in March and expanded in the US after an annoyingly lengthy waiting period.
Normally priced at $499.99 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, the 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy A56 is only marked down by $190 in a 256 gig variant that typically costs $549.99. Curiously enough, the cheaper model is not even discounted by a penny right now, which makes the costlier units a lot more affordable for an undoubtedly limited time in a single Awesome Olive colorway that just so happens to be exclusively sold by Amazon.
At its new record low price, the 256GB Galaxy A56 5G is way cheaper than a 128GB Google Pixel 9a at the time of this writing while also undercutting Motorola's 256GB Moto G Stylus (2025) by 40 bucks and costing $100 more than a Moto G Power (2025) with only 128 gigs of internal storage space.
That's a very nice display... for the Galaxy A56's newly reduced price. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Bottom line, you're looking at a very appealing deal here for a handset guaranteed to receive no less than six major OS upgrades after launching with Android 15-based One UI 7 software out the box. In fact, the first of those updates has already started (in certain parts of the world), aiming to further enhance the performance of Samsung's in-house Exynos 1580 processor while also maximizing the endurance of that 5,000mAh battery between blazing fast 45W charges.
Our Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review, in case you're wondering, lavished the phone with praise for, well, precisely its battery life, charging speeds, and overall performance while criticizing the mediocre camera quality and limited AI capabilities. At the right price, I'm sure you'll find those strengths to outweigh the weaknesses, and yes, I do believe this newly reduced price is... more than right. It might just be unbeatable.
