Samsung introduces the new Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G mid-rangers





What is "Awesome Intelligence"?





Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy A key feature is the enhanced "Circle to Search," which now recognizes phone numbers, emails, and URLs, allowing users to interact with on-screen information with a single tap. Additionally, the feature can identify songs playing nearby or within apps. The camera systems also receive updates, focusing on improved image capture and editing. "Awesome Intelligence" represents Samsung's effort to integrate its AI-driven features into the Galaxy A series. It's not just about adding a few smart tools; it's a comprehensive approach to enhance user experience through artificial intelligence. This includes improving search capabilities, refining camera functions, and streamlining everyday tasks. The aim is to make these advanced AI functionalities, previously reserved for premium devices, accessible to a wider audience. In essence, it's about bringing smarter, more intuitive technology to mid-range smartphones.A key feature is the enhanced "Circle to Search," which now recognizes phone numbers, emails, and URLs, allowing users to interact with on-screen information with a single tap. Additionally, the feature can identify songs playing nearby or within apps. The camera systems also receive updates, focusing on improved image capture and editing.









50MP main lens : Across all three models.

: Across all three models. 10-bit HDR front lens recording : On the A56 5G and A36 5G.

: On the A56 5G and A36 5G. 12MP ultra-wide lens : Exclusively on the A56 5G.

: Exclusively on the A56 5G. "Best Face" feature (A56 5G): Combines the best expressions from multiple photos for group shots.

(A56 5G): Combines the best expressions from multiple photos for group shots. Improved "Nightography" (A56 5G): Low Noise Mode for better low-light selfies and wide-angle shots.

(A56 5G): Low Noise Mode for better low-light selfies and wide-angle shots. Refined "Object Eraser" : Removes unwanted objects from photos.

: Removes unwanted objects from photos. "Filters" : Creates custom filters by extracting colors and styles from existing images. The camera systems also receive updates, focusing on improved image capture and editing. Key camera specifications include:





The Galaxy A series will include some AI features, 6 years of support, and a 5,000mAh battery. "Best Face" will be available exclusively on the A56 5G| Images credit — Samsung





Hardware enhancements





Recommended Stories Samsung has also focused on device longevity, offering up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, along with six years of security updates. The A56 5G and A36 5G feature 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED displays with 1200 nits brightness and stereo speakers. All models include a 5,000mAh battery, with the A56 5G and A36 5G supporting 45W charging. The A56 5G utilizes the Exynos 1580 chipset, while the A36 5G uses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. All three models have an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, and feature advanced Corning Glass covers.Security enhancements include Samsung Knox Vault and One UI 7 security features, such as improved Theft Detection. Digital Key functionality will also be available on the A56 5G and A36 5G in select markets.





Galaxy A56 5G

The Galaxy A56 5G will launch later this year, starting at $499.99, and will be available in Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive, and Awesome Pink.







Specifications: OS: One UI 7 / Android 15

/ Android 15 Camera:

50MP main lens



12MP ultra-wide lens



5MP macro



12MP front camera with 10-bit HDR recording



"Best Face" feature



Enhanced "Nightography" with Low Noise Mode

Processor: Exynos 1580 chipset

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, up to 1200 nits brightness

Memory and storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (may vary by region)

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W charging

Security: Samsung Knox Vault, One UI 7 security features, Digital Key (select markets)

security features, Digital Key (select markets) Durability: IP67 dust and water resistance, advanced Corning Glass cover

Software: up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and six years of security updates.





Galaxy A36 5G

The Galaxy A36 5G will be available in Awesome Black and Awesome Lavender, with Awesome Lime being a Best Buy exclusive. The starting price will be $399.99 and will go on sale March 26th, 2025.





The Galaxy A36 5G colors. | Image credit — Samsung



Specifications: OS: One UI 7 / Android 15

/ Camera:

50MP main lens





8MP ultra-wide lens





5MP macro





12MP front camera

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, up to 1200 nits brightness

Memory and storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (may vary by region)

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W charging

Security: Samsung Knox Vault, One UI 7 security features, Digital Key (select markets)

security features, Digital Key (select markets) Durability: IP67 dust and water resistance, advanced Corning Glass cover

Software: up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and six years of security updates.





Galaxy A26 5G

The Galaxy A26 5G comes in Black, starting at $299.99, and available beginning on March 28th, 2025.





The Galaxy A26 5G will only be available in Black. | Image credit — Samsung





Specifications: OS: One UI 7 / Android 15

/ Camera:

50MP main lens



8MP ultra-wide lens



2MP macro



13MP front camera

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 1200 nits brightness

Memory and storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (may vary by region)

Battery: 5,000mAh

Durability: IP67 dust and water resistance, advanced Corning Glass cover

Software: up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and six years of security updates.





For many, the introduction of AI features into these more affordable devices could significantly change how they use their phones. Features like improved image editing and search functionalities could streamline daily tasks and enhance creative expression. The extended software support also means that these devices will remain relevant for longer, potentially reducing the need for frequent upgrades. Looks like March will be an interesting month for those looking for powerful mid-rangers.

Samsung has officially announced its latest mid-range smartphone lineup, the Galaxy A series, with the introduction of the A56 5G, A36 5G, and A26 5G. Bringing its AI capabilities to these devices, and calling them "Awesome Intelligence," Samsung is integrating AI-powered features previously found in higher-end Galaxy models. This move aims to make advanced AI tools accessible to a broader audience.