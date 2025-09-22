Hot new Amazon-exclusive deal helps the mid-range Galaxy A56 5G fulfil its budget-friendly potential

Galaxy A56





Luckily (and unsurprisingly), that price point is substantially reduced stateside right now, at least for buyers of an Amazon-exclusive "Awesome Olive" model with 128GB storage. That's a colorway you can't even get directly from Samsung , mind you, so you're clearly looking at a very special offer here.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G $75 off (15%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1580 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 15, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Olive Color, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Galaxy A56 is the cheapest Android mid-ranger available in the US all of a sudden, but Amazon's latest $75 discount certainly makes Samsung's 6.7-inch handset with Exynos 1580 processing power a lot more competitive against the likes of Google's Now, I'm not going to lie to you and claim that the 5G-enabledis the cheapest Android mid-ranger available in the US all of a sudden, but Amazon's latest $75 discount certainly makes Samsung's 6.7-inch handset with Exynos 1580 processing power a lot more competitive against the likes of Google's Pixel 9a and the Motorola Edge (2025)





Compared to the newest member of the Motorola Edge family, of course, the Galaxy A56 5G holds a huge advantage in its stellar long-term software support, having no less than six major OS updates guaranteed.

Pixel 9a Compared to the, that advantage disappears, but the screen is much larger, the build quality undeniably superior thanks to a glass back and aluminum frame, the charging speeds higher, the price currently lower... but the cameras not as good and the battery a little smaller.









a little while ago labeled the overall system performance as "acceptable" and the battery life as surprisingly "decent", but also the audio quality as "mediocre" and the camera performance as "slightly worse" than that of last year's , which paints a very... mixed portrait that badly needed a hefty discount like the one currently offered by Amazon. Our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review a little while ago labeled the overall system performance as "acceptable" and the battery life as surprisingly "decent", but also the audio quality as "mediocre" and the camera performance as "slightly worse" than that of last year's Galaxy A55 5G , which paints a very... mixed portrait that badly needed a hefty discount like the one currently offered by Amazon.





Could there be even better deals on the horizon? With Prime Day right around the corner, absolutely, but there are obviously no guarantees, and besides, the promotion available today doesn't require a membership or anything else of that sort.



Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



