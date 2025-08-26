The Galaxy A56 drops to a new all-time low with Amazon's improved deal
Amazon just improved its first-ever Galaxy A56 deal, making the mid-range Samsung phone cheaper than it's ever been!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
About two weeks ago, Amazon launched its first-ever Galaxy A56 discount, slashing $75 off the Awesome Olive model. The promo was supposed to last a limited time, but instead of disappearing, it became even more attractive. Right now, you can get this Android phone for $100 off its original price, which brings it to a new all-time low.
Just like last time, Amazon is only letting you save that much on the variant in Awesome Olive. For context, the Graphite and Lightgray options come with a more modest $50 discount. So, if you’re looking for a new mid-range Android phone with snappy performance and a fantastic design, now’s the time to act!
Performance is another strong suit here. This Samsung phone comes with an Exynos 1580 chip, delivering more than adequate performance for everyday use. However, as shown in our Galaxy A56 review, it doesn’t beat major rivals like the Pixel 8a on the benchmark tests.
In addition, while brands like Motorola still offer rather modest software support — even on high-end models — Samsung promises an impressive seven years of OS upgrades on the Galaxy A56. That’s remarkable, putting this device on par with the flagship Galaxy S25 series.
All things considered, the Galaxy A56 is an incredibly good choice for most users. With long software support, great performance and excellent build quality, it’s worth it even at its standard price. But now that it’s $100 off with Amazon’s improved limited-time sale, it’s practically irresistible. Grab yours and save big while it lasts.
Just like last time, Amazon is only letting you save that much on the variant in Awesome Olive. For context, the Graphite and Lightgray options come with a more modest $50 discount. So, if you’re looking for a new mid-range Android phone with snappy performance and a fantastic design, now’s the time to act!
There’s a lot to like about the Galaxy A55’s successor, by the way. It packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and excellent brightness levels, delivering an exceptional visual experience (for a sub-$400 phone). Plus, it’s lighter and more compact than the previous model, making it way more comfortable to hold and interact with.
Performance is another strong suit here. This Samsung phone comes with an Exynos 1580 chip, delivering more than adequate performance for everyday use. However, as shown in our Galaxy A56 review, it doesn’t beat major rivals like the Pixel 8a on the benchmark tests.
What about the camera? While you’re not getting a flagship-grade setup, the device still delivers quite decent photos for its asking price. It’s equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 5MP macro camera on the rear.
In addition, while brands like Motorola still offer rather modest software support — even on high-end models — Samsung promises an impressive seven years of OS upgrades on the Galaxy A56. That’s remarkable, putting this device on par with the flagship Galaxy S25 series.
All things considered, the Galaxy A56 is an incredibly good choice for most users. With long software support, great performance and excellent build quality, it’s worth it even at its standard price. But now that it’s $100 off with Amazon’s improved limited-time sale, it’s practically irresistible. Grab yours and save big while it lasts.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: