The Galaxy A56 drops to a new all-time low with Amazon's improved deal

Amazon just improved its first-ever Galaxy A56 deal, making the mid-range Samsung phone cheaper than it's ever been!

A person holds the Galaxy A56 in landscape orientation, showing a person sailing on a boat on the display.
About two weeks ago, Amazon launched its first-ever Galaxy A56 discount, slashing $75 off the Awesome Olive model. The promo was supposed to last a limited time, but instead of disappearing, it became even more attractive. Right now, you can get this Android phone for $100 off its original price, which brings it to a new all-time low.

Get the Galaxy A56 for $100 off at Amazon

$100 off (20%)
The Galaxy A56 just became even cheaper on Amazon. Right now, the model in Awesome Olive is going for $100 off, which brings the device to its lowest price yet. The promo is available on the 128GB variant, and it won't stay live for too long.
Buy at Amazon

Just like last time, Amazon is only letting you save that much on the variant in Awesome Olive. For context, the Graphite and Lightgray options come with a more modest $50 discount. So, if you’re looking for a new mid-range Android phone with snappy performance and a fantastic design, now’s the time to act!

There’s a lot to like about the Galaxy A55’s successor, by the way. It packs a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and excellent brightness levels, delivering an exceptional visual experience (for a sub-$400 phone). Plus, it’s lighter and more compact than the previous model, making it way more comfortable to hold and interact with.

Performance is another strong suit here. This Samsung phone comes with an Exynos 1580 chip, delivering more than adequate performance for everyday use. However, as shown in our Galaxy A56 review, it doesn’t beat major rivals like the Pixel 8a on the benchmark tests.

What about the camera? While you’re not getting a flagship-grade setup, the device still delivers quite decent photos for its asking price. It’s equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide unit, and a 5MP macro camera on the rear.

In addition, while brands like Motorola still offer rather modest software support — even on high-end models — Samsung promises an impressive seven years of OS upgrades on the Galaxy A56. That’s remarkable, putting this device on par with the flagship Galaxy S25 series.

All things considered, the Galaxy A56 is an incredibly good choice for most users. With long software support, great performance and excellent build quality, it’s worth it even at its standard price. But now that it’s $100 off with Amazon’s improved limited-time sale, it’s practically irresistible. Grab yours and save big while it lasts.

