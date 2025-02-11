Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Oops! Another iPhone SE 4 leak drops and at this point, Apple might as well announce it

Leaked render of Spigen case for the iPhone SE 4.

Apple could unveil the iPhone SE 4 any moment now, and while we wait, a fresh look at the device has surfaced – once again confirming key rumors about its design.

Not too long ago, case maker Spigen slipped up and briefly uploaded its cases for the upcoming iPhone SE 4, accidentally revealing the phone’s design. While the images were quickly taken down, the internet never forgets – so they’re still making the rounds, giving us a clear look at the new iPhone inside Spigen’s cases.

The leaked renders confirm a major design shift for the iPhone SE 4 as Apple moves away from the iPhone 8-inspired look of its predecessor. The physical home button is gone, making way for a full-screen display with a notch.

The accidentally leaked renders revealed the iPhone SE 4 design.

As for the button layout, everything looks familiar, except for one key change – the Alert Slider appears to have been swapped out for the Action Button, a feature Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models.

This button is customizable, letting users assign it to different functions beyond just muting the phone. By default, it silences notifications, but it can also be set to open the camera, turn on the flashlight, launch any app, or even trigger more advanced actions through the Shortcuts app.

Overall, the renders don’t reveal anything unexpected, as the design shift has been heavily rumored and even backed by previous leaked hands-on images.

Now, aside from the updated design, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to bring massive hardware upgrades, starting with a significantly larger 3,279 mAh battery – the same one used in the iPhone 14. That’s a huge jump from the 2,018 mAh battery in the iPhone SE 3, which should translate to much better battery life.

Under the hood, it’s rumored to feature Apple’s latest A18 chipset, the same powerhouse found in the iPhone 16 series, along with 8GB of RAM. With iOS 18 and these performance upgrades, the iPhone SE 4 could also support Apple Intelligence, bringing AI-driven features like a smarter Siri, Intelligent Search in Safari, and more.

Recommended Stories
Overall, the iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be a major upgrade over its predecessor, making it a solid choice for Apple fans on a budget – assuming the camera isn’t your top priority, as it’s expected to feature a single 48 MP rear shooter.

But if camera performance is your main concern, Apple isn’t the only one bringing new mid-range options to the table, and the rest could offer better camera setups.

The next couple of months will be packed with launches, starting with Google’s Pixel 9a, which just had its design confirmed through leaked case renders, too. Samsung is also set to introduce the Galaxy A36 and A56, while Nothing is preparing to drop the Phone (3a) series in March. The competition is heating up!
