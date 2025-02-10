Pixel 9a official Google case leak confirms the removal of one key design element





The case design isn't a huge departure from what we've seen before, as it is very similar to the The Pixel 9 has a raised area around the camera , a design element that the 9a does away with . Consequently, the 9a case reflects this change, as hinted in Google 's upcoming Pixel 9a phone is once again making headlines, not just for its rumored features, but also for its soon-to-be-released cases. Leaks have sprung, and this time they're of the official Google cases themselves, giving us a good look at what to expect. It seems like almost every detail about the phone, from its wallpapers to its internal components, has already surfaced online. This latest leak , focusing on the cases, adds another piece to the puzzle.The case design isn't a huge departure from what we've seen before, as it is very similar to the Pixel 9 case, but with one key difference.. Consequently, the 9a case reflects this change, as hinted in the previously leaked renders









The cases themselves seem practical and user-friendly, as they're made of soft silicone on the outside, which should provide a comfortable grip and some protection against bumps and scratches. The inside is lined with microfiber, a soft material that helps prevent scratches on the phone itself. Inside the case, you'll find the word "Pixel" discreetly placed, while the outside sports Google's familiar "G" logo.

Leaked images of the Google Pixel 9a silicone cases. | Images credit — Android Authority





It's expected that the cases will come in at least four colors, mirroring the colors the Pixel 9a itself will be available in. While the exact marketing names for these colors aren't finalized, they are currently being called Peony (pink), Obsidian (black), Iris (purple), and Porcelain (white).





Pixel 9a cases to be in a similar price range. Rumors suggest that the Pixel 9a will be officially released sometime in March, with pre-orders possibly starting around March 19th. This means we don't have to wait too long to see if these leaks are accurate and to get our hands on both the phone and its accompanying cases. Looking back, the official cases for the Pixel 8a are priced at around $30 on Google's website. It's reasonable to expect thecases to be in a similar price range. Rumors suggest that thewill be officially released sometime in March, with pre-orders possibly starting around March 19th. This means we don't have to wait too long to see if these leaks are accurate and to get our hands on both the phone and its accompanying cases.





If these leaks turn out to be true, I think I'll be personally sad to see the iconic Pixel camera bar design gone from the mid-range Pixels and hope this isn't indicative of future Pixel design changes.