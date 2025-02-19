Intro





The iPhone 16e is out and it's more powerful than previous SE phones, but it also costs more.





Should you spend $600 to get it, or is it better to wait until the supposedly cheaper Pixel 9a arrives in just a couple of weeks?





Let's sum up all the leaks and rumors about the Pixel 9a and see if it can match up against the iPhone 16e .





Design and Size

Flat sides united





iPhone 16e is "dressed" in the clothes of an Theis "dressed" in the clothes of an iPhone 14 , meaning it has an aluminum frame and flat sides. The big difference is that the camera on the back is a single ring for the lonely 48 MP main camera. No Dynamic Island on the front, too — it will rock the "classic" iPhone notch above the screen.





Pixel 9 sporting that super-shiny frame. Again, it is said that the Pixel 9a will have the same. It will also have that remodeled camera visor on the back — instead of going side to side like before, it will be in the flat pill shape that the latest Google's latest Pixel phones also adopted the flat sides, with thesporting that super-shiny frame. Again, it is said that thewill have the same. It will also have that remodeled camera visor on the back — instead of going side to side like before, it will be in the flat pill shape that the latest Pixel 9 phones have.





iPhone 16e, but instead you have the newer Action Button (but no Camera Control button here, though). The Fans of the classic iPhone mute toggle will not find it on theno Camera Control button here, though). The Google Pixel 9a is not expected to have any extra buttons apart from the standard power button and volume rocker.





The Pixel is also expected to be slightly larger, with a 6.3-inch screen versus the 6.1 inches of the iPhone 16e .





Oh, also, the iPhone 16e has a USB-C port, so this marks the end of Lightning on iPhones. Good riddance! Of course, no question, the Pixel 9a will also have a USB Type-C port.





Display Differences





We already talked about display size expectations — the iPhone is a 6.1-incher, while the Pixel 9a is expected to have a slightly bigger, 6.3-inch screen. They are both expected to be OLED panels with an FHD+ resolution (or something around it, seeing as iPhones always have unorthodox resolutions).





iPhone 16e is stuck with a 60 Hz refresh rate yet again. Yes, Apple insists that's a premium feature, and that's the first thing to get axed when you travel south of the Pro. The Pixel 9a , on the other hand, will probably generously be giving you "premium" 120 Hz every time you swipe and swoop through the interface. The But here's the bad news — thestuck with a 60 Hz refresh rate yet again. Yes, Apple insists that's a premium feature, and that's the first thing to get axed when you travel south of the Pro. The, on the other hand, will probably generously be giving you "premium" 120 Hz every time you swipe and swoop through the interface. The Pixel 8a already did — no reason to believe Google would go back on that.





The iPhone also rocks a Face ID unlock sensor in its rather large notch cutout at the top of the screen. And the Pixel 9a is expected to have an optical under-screen fingerprint scanner, as before.

Performance and Software

Tensor, please





iPhone 16e delivers The Apple Intelligence to the masses. Because everyone wants it, right? So, Apple equipped it with an A18 chip and 8 GB RAM. All hail AI, at least it got Apple to give us higher specs on phones and laptops!





The Pixel 9a , as mentioned before, is expected to rock the newest Tensor chip — the Tensor G4. Google's chipsets are, unfortunately, not powerhouses. They get beaten out by both their contemporary Qualcomm Snapdragons and Apple A competitors. Not to say that Pixel phones don't run well — of course they do, Google optimizes both the software and the hardware. But if you are a benchmark aficionado, they won't give you the bragging rights you may want.





On the other hand, the Apple A18 is pretty impressive. It's a 2nd generation 3 nm chip for Apple and powers the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus . It's pretty fast and capable!





iPhone . For software, of course we are getting iOS 18 in the





Android 15 , on the other hand, already comes with everything Google had for us. Gemini is constantly evolving, constantly being developed in the back end. If you hear about a new Gemini feature — chances are a Pixel phone near you already has it. All that's left is to test it out, say "Hey, that's pretty cool!", and never use it again.





Camera

Cutting corners, or just being a minimalist





I have to say, I find the idea for a single-camera iPhone to be kind of alluring. Over the last few years, we've had double- and triple-camera modules, each getting bigger than the last. Samsung even went as far as to attach extra-large lens rings to make its camera module appear even bigger than it is this year around. Pixels' camera visors are also quite chunky.





And, after all of this, Apple released the iPhone 16e with a single 48 MP camera on the back. It seems to utilize the excellent crop-in zoom that the iPhone 16 does and it may end up being the only thing most users need.





The Pixel 9a is expected to come with a 48 MP main sensor of its own, and a 13 MP ultra-wide camera. A slight downgrade from the mainline Pixel 9 series, but we still expect excellent camera performance here. It's in the Pixel's DNA. Hopefully, we don't get disappointed!



Battery Life and Charging

Surprisingly good battery life on the 16e





The iPhone 16e surprised us with the "best battery life on a 6.1-inch iPhone", and while we don't have the exact battery size yet (Apple does not disclose this), we are happy to hear this.





The Pixel 9a is going to expand its capacity by a little bit, rumors say. A 5,100 mAh battery is very much normal nowadays, and while some more exotic manufacturers are trying to push that envelope, a "budget" phone like the Pixel 9a will comfortably stick to it. And that's fine — 5,100 mAh is a lot of juice and we expect the Pixel 9a to provide the same day-and-a-half endurance.





Which of these two phones will have the better battery life? It's hard to say, but chances are both will be above the average for their small-ish size.





One disappointment with the 16e is that it does not support MagSafe. Well, the Pixel is also not likely to support magnets, so that makes them equal.





Specs Comparison





Here's what we know about the iPhone 16e and the Pixel 9a specs.





*Based on leaks and rumors.





Summary





If the Pixel 9a indeed arrives in March, it will be the biggest challenger to the new iPhone 16e .





These are not only mid-range phones , but these are vessels for all the new AI features.





What it does look like is that they will be very solid phones for less money than the exorbitantly-priced flagships. The Pixel 9a is expected to start around $500, while the iPhone 16e is more expensive at $600.





Which one would you pick and why?



