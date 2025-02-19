Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a preview: which mini flagship to care about?

Intro


The iPhone 16e is out and it's more powerful than previous SE phones, but it also costs more.

Should you spend $600 to get it, or is it better to wait until the supposedly cheaper Pixel 9a arrives in just a couple of weeks?

Let's sum up all the leaks and rumors about the Pixel 9a and see if it can match up against the iPhone 16e.

iPhone 16e vs Pixel 9a expected differences:

iPhone 16ePixel 9a*
Flat sides, notch — like iPhone 14 with single cameraFlat sides like Pixel 9, pill-shaped camera too
6.1-inch OLED screen, 60 Hz6.3-inch OLED screen, 120 Hz
Apple A18 chip, 8 GB RAMGoogle Tensor G4 chip, 8 GB RAM
Single 48 MP camera

12 MP front camera		48 MP main camera
13 MP ultrawide camera

13 MP front camera
Unknown battery size5,100 mAh battery
USB C
20 W wired
7.5 W wireless		USB C
23 W wired
7.5 W wireless
*Pixel 9a specs based on leaks and rumors.

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Flat sides united

The iPhone 16e is "dressed" in the clothes of an iPhone 14, meaning it has an aluminum frame and flat sides. The big difference is that the camera on the back is a single ring for the lonely 48 MP main camera. No Dynamic Island on the front, too — it will rock the "classic" iPhone notch above the screen.

Google's latest Pixel phones also adopted the flat sides, with the Pixel 9 sporting that super-shiny frame. Again, it is said that the Pixel 9a will have the same. It will also have that remodeled camera visor on the back — instead of going side to side like before, it will be in the flat pill shape that the latest Pixel 9 phones have.

Fans of the classic iPhone mute toggle will not find it on the iPhone 16e, but instead you have the newer Action Button (but no Camera Control button here, though). The Google Pixel 9a is not expected to have any extra buttons apart from the standard power button and volume rocker.

The Pixel is also expected to be slightly larger, with a 6.3-inch screen versus the 6.1 inches of the iPhone 16e.

Oh, also, the iPhone 16e has a USB-C port, so this marks the end of Lightning on iPhones. Good riddance! Of course, no question, the Pixel 9a will also have a USB Type-C port.

Display Differences


We already talked about display size expectations — the iPhone is a 6.1-incher, while the Pixel 9a is expected to have a slightly bigger, 6.3-inch screen. They are both expected to be OLED panels with an FHD+ resolution (or something around it, seeing as iPhones always have unorthodox resolutions).

But here's the bad news — the iPhone 16e is stuck with a 60 Hz refresh rate yet again. Yes, Apple insists that's a premium feature, and that's the first thing to get axed when you travel south of the Pro. The Pixel 9a, on the other hand, will probably generously be giving you "premium" 120 Hz every time you swipe and swoop through the interface. The Pixel 8a already did — no reason to believe Google would go back on that.

The iPhone also rocks a Face ID unlock sensor in its rather large notch cutout at the top of the screen. And the Pixel 9a is expected to have an optical under-screen fingerprint scanner, as before.

Performance and Software

Tensor, please

The iPhone 16e delivers Apple Intelligence to the masses. Because everyone wants it, right? So, Apple equipped it with an A18 chip and 8 GB RAM. All hail AI, at least it got Apple to give us higher specs on phones and laptops!

The Pixel 9a, as mentioned before, is expected to rock the newest Tensor chip — the Tensor G4. Google's chipsets are, unfortunately, not powerhouses. They get beaten out by both their contemporary Qualcomm Snapdragons and Apple A competitors. Not to say that Pixel phones don't run well — of course they do, Google optimizes both the software and the hardware. But if you are a benchmark aficionado, they won't give you the bragging rights you may want.

On the other hand, the Apple A18 is pretty impressive. It's a 2nd generation 3 nm chip for Apple and powers the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. It's pretty fast and capable!

For software, of course we are getting iOS 18 in the iPhone.

Android 15, on the other hand, already comes with everything Google had for us. Gemini is constantly evolving, constantly being developed in the back end. If you hear about a new Gemini feature — chances are a Pixel phone near you already has it. All that's left is to test it out, say "Hey, that's pretty cool!", and never use it again.

Camera

Cutting corners, or just being a minimalist

I have to say, I find the idea for a single-camera iPhone to be kind of alluring. Over the last few years, we've had double- and triple-camera modules, each getting bigger than the last. Samsung even went as far as to attach extra-large lens rings to make its camera module appear even bigger than it is this year around. Pixels' camera visors are also quite chunky.

And, after all of this, Apple released the iPhone 16e with a single 48 MP camera on the back. It seems to utilize the excellent crop-in zoom that the iPhone 16 does and it may end up being the only thing most users need.

The Pixel 9a is expected to come with a 48 MP main sensor of its own, and a 13 MP ultra-wide camera. A slight downgrade from the mainline Pixel 9 series, but we still expect excellent camera performance here. It's in the Pixel's DNA. Hopefully, we don't get disappointed!

Battery Life and Charging

Surprisingly good battery life on the 16e

The iPhone 16e surprised us with the "best battery life on a 6.1-inch iPhone", and while we don't have the exact battery size yet (Apple does not disclose this), we are happy to hear this.

The Pixel 9a is going to expand its capacity by a little bit, rumors say. A 5,100 mAh battery is very much normal nowadays, and while some more exotic manufacturers are trying to push that envelope, a "budget" phone like the Pixel 9a will comfortably stick to it. And that's fine — 5,100 mAh is a lot of juice and we expect the Pixel 9a to provide the same day-and-a-half endurance.

Which of these two phones will have the better battery life? It's hard to say, but chances are both will be above the average for their small-ish size.

One disappointment with the 16e is that it does not support MagSafe. Well, the Pixel is also not likely to support magnets, so that makes them equal.

Specs Comparison


Here's what we know about the iPhone 16e and the Pixel 9a specs.

iPhone 16ePixel 9a*
Size, weight
5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches
(146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80 mm)
167 g		Size, weight
6.09 x 2.88 x 0.35 inches
(154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm)
186 g
Screen
6.1" OLED
60 Hz		Screen
6.3" OLED
120 Hz
Processor
Apple A18, 3 nm
Processor
Google Tensor G4, 4 nm
Versions:
8 / 128 GB
8 / 256 GB
8 / 512 GB		Versions:
8 / 128GB
8 / 256GB
Cameras:
48 MP main

12 MP front		Cameras:
48 MP main
13 MP ultrawide

13 MP front
Battery:
Unknown		Battery:
5,100 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
20 W wired
7.5 W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
18 W wired
7.5 W wireless
*Based on leaks and rumors.

Summary


If the Pixel 9a indeed arrives in March, it will be the biggest challenger to the new iPhone 16e.

These are not only mid-range phones, but these are vessels for all the new AI features.

What it does look like is that they will be very solid phones for less money than the exorbitantly-priced flagships. The Pixel 9a is expected to start around $500, while the iPhone 16e is more expensive at $600.

Which one would you pick and why?

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.jpg
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.

