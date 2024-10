iPhone 16

iPhone SE 3

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

iPhone 16, which is selling below expectations.

The device will apparently be fueled by the same A18 chip as the base and Plusmodels, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage. The outgoing model has 4GB of RAM and the doubling of RAM will seemingly allow the phone to run Apple Intelligence.Apple's first in-house modem, which is codenamed Centauri and will be made by TSMC, will debut on this iPhone.The new iPhone SE will continue to have a single-camera system but the sensor will be upgraded to 48MP from 12MP. The front camera will be 12MP.The leak says that the phone will feature a 3,279mAh battery, a significant increase from the current model's 2,018mAh cell. Given that the screen size will reportedly grow from 4.7-inch to 6.06-inch, it's no surprise that the phone will have room for a much larger battery. The phone will support the same 20W wired charging speed as thebut unlike its predecessor, it will also support MagSafe accessories.According to today's rumor, thewill launch in March. It looks like the starting price is guaranteed to increase from the current $429 tag. The magnitude of the increase is not known, with the leak saying the starting price will either be $499 or $549.Since theis looking like a huge upgrade, the prince increase rumors are probably legit, but Apple would be wise to not push its luck and keep the increase to a minimum, or risk repeating the fate of the