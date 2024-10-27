All of iPhone SE 4 specs leak along with price and launch month

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Apple's next low-cost smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, will reportedly enter mass production in December. The handset is rumored to be a significant upgrade over the iPhone SE 3 and a rumor has now fleshed out the specs on Apple's first 2025 smartphone.

According to tipster Jukanlosreve, the new model will sport a 6.06-inch OLED panel. Unlike Apple's iPhone 16 family of phones, the SE will feature a notch for Face ID and the front camera system. The panel will be 60Hz.



The device will apparently be fueled by the same A18 chip as the base and Plus iPhone 16 models, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage. The outgoing model has 4GB of RAM and the doubling of RAM will seemingly allow the phone to run Apple Intelligence.

Apple's first in-house modem, which is codenamed Centauri and will be made by TSMC, will debut on this iPhone.

The new iPhone SE will continue to have a single-camera system but the sensor will be upgraded to 48MP from 12MP. The front camera will be 12MP.

The leak says that the phone will feature a 3,279mAh battery, a significant increase from the current model's 2,018mAh cell. Given that the screen size will reportedly grow from 4.7-inch to 6.06-inch, it's no surprise that the phone will have room for a much larger battery. The phone will support the same 20W wired charging speed as the iPhone SE 3 but unlike its predecessor, it will also support MagSafe accessories.

According to today's rumor, the iPhone SE 4 will launch in March. It looks like the starting price is guaranteed to increase from the current $429 tag. The magnitude of the increase is not known, with the leak saying the starting price will either be $499 or $549.

Since the iPhone SE 4 is looking like a huge upgrade, the prince increase rumors are probably legit, but Apple would be wise to not push its luck and keep the increase to a minimum, or risk repeating the fate of the iPhone 16, which is selling below expectations.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

