iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 16 pose together for new leaked photos

Apple iPhone
iPhone SE 4 next to iPhone 16 leaked photo
The new revamped iPhone SE — possibly named the iPhone 16E — should be launching very soon. We’ve already seen a leaked iPhone SE 4 video that showed off the new phone clear as day. Now that same industry insider has provided new images of it including photos next to the iPhone 16.

This new iPhone SE, though likely to be more expensive than its predecessor, brings a lot of improvements to the table. For starters this will be the first iPhone SE with a modern look. An edge to edge display as well as the removal of the home button make the iPhone SE 4 look very similar to the iPhone 14, notch included.

The rear of the phone however will have only one camera. This is probably to keep the cost down as the phone will also come with 8 GB of RAM to run Apple Intelligence. When it comes to thickness the iPhone SE 4 is very comparable to the iPhone 16 though the latter does look just ever so slightly slimmer. Take a look for yourself.

Image credit — Majin Bu

In my opinion the bigger rear camera fits perfectly with the iPhone aesthetic while keeping that SE simplicity alive as well. The white and black colors shown off are also pretty much similar to the iPhone 16 and give the iPhone SE a very premium look.

This new iPhone SE will be perfect for you if you want to remain in the iOS ecosystem but can’t justify flagship prices for features you don’t need. The iPhone SE 4 should hopefully remain within the $500 range and will give the Galaxy S24 FE a run for its money. A singular camera does mean that you won’t be able to record spatial videos unfortunately.

Apple’s newer update policies — seven years for the iPhone 16 — should also carry over to the iPhone SE 4. This means that you’ll be good with this phone for a very long time and will probably want to upgrade before Apple even ends support for it.

While the Galaxy S25 launch is underwhelming and the iPhone 16 launch was boring, the iPhone SE 4 has a solid chance of becoming one of the best phones of 2025.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

