iPhone SE 4 vs Pixel 9a vs Galaxy A56: The biggest mid-range phone fight ever will be worth the wait
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I’ll tell you a little secret… As a phone nerd obsessed with finding the best phones and new features and writing/talking about them, besides true innovation, “value” might be what gets me most pumped and willing to sit down and write a piece that tells people about this incredible offer I’ve come across. A good example of that is my recent Xiaomi 14T series story.
Some of them to the point where I’d call them “flagship-grade” for people who don’t play heavy games, or use their camera for semi-pro projects/work.
As the 2024 “phone season” is coming to a close (after the launch of the next batch of super-premium Chinese flagships), I can see that the next and most important phone battle will be held on the mid-range front.
To have a real mid-range battle, we need at least two major mid-range phones to launch around the same time of the year (2025), but what would make it even better is if they were three.
And that’s the one part of this story where I rely on my “educated guesstimating” skill to predict that the Pixel 9a might actually end up becoming official much earlier than usual.
We already know the long-awaited mid-range iPhone SE 4 and Galaxy A56 should come out in March-April (as usual), and while the “A” Pixel has historically been released much later in the year, some “evidence” that Google might be planning to pull the launch of Android 16 ahead.
This might suggest a shakeup in the entire timeline of the next batch of Pixels (including the Pixel 10 series). Also - the Pixel 9 series already launched way earlier than usual this year.
And let’s not forget about the actual king of the mid-range segment (if we go by the latest sales figures) - Samsung.
The Galaxy A56 leaks have already begun rolling out, as if to remind everyone that Samsung is also ready to take on the super-value of the iPhone SE 4.
For example, we already know the Galaxy A56 (and the rest of Samsung’s budget and mid-range lineup for 2025) will begin offering 6 instead of 4 Android OS updates - a clear answer to Apple’s “at least 5 years of software support” for the upcoming iPhone SE 4, and Google’s 7 years of updates for the Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a.
With this somewhat speculative teaser out of the way, ultimately, which one between the iPhone SE 4, Pixel 9a, and Galaxy A56 is shaping to be the best-value mid-range phone?
Due to the strong brand pull, I’m willing to bet this would be the iPhone SE 4 - even though the only real advantage it might have over the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56 should end up being the powerful A18 chip Apple is rumored to bring down from the iPhone 16.
But this is more of an answer to the question “which would be the best-selling one” of the bunch. However, if you ask me which would be the best-value mid-ranger… I think this will depend on brand and software preference more than anything else this time. And that’s a good thing, because it means the Pixel 9a, Galaxy A56, and iPhone SE 4 are shaping up to be very competitive.
Of course, the most exciting one of the bunch should be the iPhone SE 4 - simply because Apple made us wait three years to see it. Moreover, the iPhone SE 2025 is going to be the first mid-range iPhone that doesn’t look ancient, making it a spectral upgrade over the iPhone SE 3 - but not over the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56.
However, the Galaxy A56 will most likely end up being the “jack of all trades” - as usual, whereas the Pixel 9a should bet on the camera experience to pull you in.
Without a doubt, the leaks around the iPhone SE 4, Pixel 9a, and Galaxy A56 should only get more frequent and revealing from now on, so it won’t be long until we know almost everything about them.
2025 is when we'll finally have a real mid-range phone fight between Apple, Samsung, and Google - iPhone SE vs Galaxy A56 vs Pixel 9a
Leaked renders of the Pixel 9a show symmetrical bezels (fingers crossed) and something even more shocking - no camera bump!
And this time (and for the first time in three years), it seems like Apple is ready to join the fun. But can Google try to steal Cupertino’s thunder? And what about Samsung?
Prediction: Pixel 9a, iPhone SE 4, and Galaxy A56 to launch around the same time
And that’s the one part of this story where I rely on my “educated guesstimating” skill to predict that the Pixel 9a might actually end up becoming official much earlier than usual.
Yes, there’s a very good chance the iPhone SE 4, Pixel 9a, and Galaxy A56 might launch around the same time (March-April of 2025).
We already know the long-awaited mid-range iPhone SE 4 and Galaxy A56 should come out in March-April (as usual), and while the “A” Pixel has historically been released much later in the year, some “evidence” that Google might be planning to pull the launch of Android 16 ahead.
This might suggest a shakeup in the entire timeline of the next batch of Pixels (including the Pixel 10 series). Also - the Pixel 9 series already launched way earlier than usual this year.
On top of that, if I’m Google, I’m thinking: “Hey… Apple is about to drop the best-value mid-range iPhone ever… Why let them gain so much momentum before we come out with our own new mid-ranger?”
Don’t forget about Samsung - Galaxy A56 will be a serious Pixel 9a and iPhone SE 4 alternative (with next-level software support)
And let’s not forget about the actual king of the mid-range segment (if we go by the latest sales figures) - Samsung.
The Galaxy A56 leaks have already begun rolling out, as if to remind everyone that Samsung is also ready to take on the super-value of the iPhone SE 4.
For example, we already know the Galaxy A56 (and the rest of Samsung’s budget and mid-range lineup for 2025) will begin offering 6 instead of 4 Android OS updates - a clear answer to Apple’s “at least 5 years of software support” for the upcoming iPhone SE 4, and Google’s 7 years of updates for the Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a.
Closer than ever: iPhone SE 4 could become the most popular mid-range phone of 2025, but Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56 will give you more for the money
It is now expected that the iPhone SE 4 will borrow iPhone 14’s design, iPhone 15’s 48MP primary camera, and iPhone 16’s A18 chip.
With this somewhat speculative teaser out of the way, ultimately, which one between the iPhone SE 4, Pixel 9a, and Galaxy A56 is shaping to be the best-value mid-range phone?
Due to the strong brand pull, I’m willing to bet this would be the iPhone SE 4 - even though the only real advantage it might have over the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56 should end up being the powerful A18 chip Apple is rumored to bring down from the iPhone 16.
But this is more of an answer to the question “which would be the best-selling one” of the bunch. However, if you ask me which would be the best-value mid-ranger… I think this will depend on brand and software preference more than anything else this time. And that’s a good thing, because it means the Pixel 9a, Galaxy A56, and iPhone SE 4 are shaping up to be very competitive.
Judging by the prices of their predecessors, the iPhone SE 4, Pixel 9a, and Galaxy A56 should start at 450-550 dollars/euros/pounds, and go up to 600 bucks for higher storage options.
Of course, the most exciting one of the bunch should be the iPhone SE 4 - simply because Apple made us wait three years to see it. Moreover, the iPhone SE 2025 is going to be the first mid-range iPhone that doesn’t look ancient, making it a spectral upgrade over the iPhone SE 3 - but not over the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56.
However, the Galaxy A56 will most likely end up being the “jack of all trades” - as usual, whereas the Pixel 9a should bet on the camera experience to pull you in.
Without a doubt, the leaks around the iPhone SE 4, Pixel 9a, and Galaxy A56 should only get more frequent and revealing from now on, so it won’t be long until we know almost everything about them.
Which 2025 mid-ranger are you looking forward to?
