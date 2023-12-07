Apple iPhone SE 4 to be released with 60% larger battery
Apple is preparing to release its biennial iPhone SE 4 edition, most likely next year, and we already know what it will feel like. Not long ago, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared that the iPhone SE 4 will be based on none other than the venerable iPhone 14 which was released in 2022.
iPhone SE 4 specs and battery life
The fact that Apple may be preparing to launch an iPhone SE 4 (2024) with iPhone 14 internals doesn't indicate that it would be a massive jump in specs, considering that the 14 is powered by an Apple A15 processor variety just like the iPhone SE 3.
Its prototypes, however, are apparently being developed with the 3,279 mAh A2863 battery of the iPhone 14, according to Apple Insider sources, and that in and of itself would be a massive 60% jump in iPhone SE 4 battery capacity.
The current iPhone SE 3 battery with its paltry 2,018 mAh still offers two more hours of video playback than the SE 2, so we can imagine the kind of progress that the iPhone SE 4 battery life would bring.
Besides the iPhone 14 specs sheet, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to get some of Apple's modern goodies, too, such as the Action Button, and the new USB-C port connectivity that has been long overdue, but only made a cameo on the iPhone 15 series.
If the sub-$500 Apple iPhone line also gets the bigger OLED screen and better camera kit of the iPhone 14, it may very well prove to be a hit when it gets released later next year, or in Q1 of 2021 as some other rumors suggest.
