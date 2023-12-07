iPhone SE 4





iPhone SE 4 specs and battery life





iPhone SE 4 (2024) with iPhone 14 internals doesn't indicate that it would be a massive jump in specs, considering that the 14 is powered by an Apple A15 processor variety just like the The fact that Apple may be preparing to launch an(2024) withinternals doesn't indicate that it would be a massive jump in specs, considering that the 14 is powered by an Apple A15 processor variety just like the iPhone SE 3





iPhone 14 , according to iPhone SE 4 battery capacity. Its prototypes, however, are apparently being developed with the 3,279 mAh A2863 battery of the, according to Apple Insider sources, and that in and of itself would be a massive 60% jump inbattery capacity.





The current iPhone SE 3 battery with its paltry 2,018 mAh still offers two more hours of video playback than the SE 2, so we can imagine the kind of progress that the iPhone SE 4 battery life would bring.





iPhone 14 specs sheet, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to get some of Apple's modern goodies, too, such as the Action Button, and the new USB-C port connectivity that has been long overdue, but only made a cameo on the Besides thespecs sheet, theis expected to get some of Apple's modern goodies, too, such as the Action Button, and the new USB-C port connectivity that has been long overdue, but only made a cameo on the iPhone 15 series.





If the sub-$500 Apple iPhone line also gets the bigger OLED screen and better camera kit of the iPhone 14 , it may very well prove to be a hit when it gets released later next year, or in Q1 of 2021 as some other rumors suggest.