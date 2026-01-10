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Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds join the “new year, new me” starter pack after sweet discount

The earbuds tick all the right boxes and can even track your heart rate. Don't miss out!

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A woman wearing a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro 2.
       View now at Amazon  
While the “new year, new me!” resolution can factor in numerous things, most of the time this includes getting into shape. But there’s more to it than signing up for a gym membership and dropping a small fortune on Whey protein and Creatine. As a gym rat myself, I know how important music is for improving performance and beating record after record.

A blood-pumping song with skull-rattling bass can unleash the inner beast in you and help you lift heavier or do one more rep on the bench press. But in order to do that, you must listen to music with high-quality earbuds. Of course, they should also be tough-as-nails and offer a solid fit. After all, no one wants one of their earbuds to fall out while running on the treadmill, right? But what are the best workout earbuds that tick all of these boxes?

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Save 20% while you can!

$50 off (20%)
You can now pick the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 up for under $200, thanks to a sweet $50 discount on Amazon. At this price, you’re getting earbuds that deliver rich, punchy sound, have solid active noise cancellation, and offer up to 45 hours of total battery life when paired with the charging case. They can even track your heart rate, all while offering a stable fit with their ear hooks. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon
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As someone who enjoys pumping iron as much as finding unmissable deals, I believe the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are the top earbuds for working out you can currently buy. Sure, with a price of around $250, they aren’t exactly budget-friendly. However, Amazon is offering them for $50 less right now, dropping them below $200.

Plus, they are proper high-end Beats earbuds, which means they deliver exceptional sound with heavy bass. This generation also introduced active noise cancelling, making them an even better choice, as gyms aren’t exactly among the quietest places you can be in. Moreover, they have an IPX4 certification, which means they are sweat and water-resistant—exactly what you want from workout earbuds.

Of course, their biggest selling point remains their ear hooks, ensuring a stable fit during intense activities like jumping and running. Factor in the fact that they can track your heart rate and deliver a phenomenal battery life of up to 45 hours with the case and ANC turned on, and you just get everything you need from workout earbuds and then some. That’s why I urge you to act quickly and snag a pair for less with this deal before it becomes a thing of the past!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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