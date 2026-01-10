Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds join the “new year, new me” starter pack after sweet discount

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: Save 20% while you can! $50 off (20%) You can now pick the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 up for under $200, thanks to a sweet $50 discount on Amazon. At this price, you’re getting earbuds that deliver rich, punchy sound, have solid active noise cancellation, and offer up to 45 hours of total battery life when paired with the charging case. They can even track your heart rate, all while offering a stable fit with their ear hooks. Act fast and save while the deal lasts! Buy at Amazon

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As someone who enjoys pumping iron as much as finding unmissable deals, I believe the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are the top earbuds for working out you can currently buy. Sure, with a price of around $250, they aren’t exactly budget-friendly. However, Amazon is offering them for $50 less right now, dropping them below $200.Plus, they are proper high-end Beats earbuds, which means they deliver exceptional sound with heavy bass. This generation also introduced active noise cancelling, making them an even better choice, as gyms aren’t exactly among the quietest places you can be in. Moreover, they have an IPX4 certification, which means they are sweat and water-resistant—exactly what you want from workout earbuds.Of course, their biggest selling point remains their ear hooks, ensuring a stable fit during intense activities like jumping and running. Factor in the fact that they can track your heart rate and deliver a phenomenal battery life of up to 45 hours with the case and ANC turned on, and you just get everything you need from workout earbuds and then some. That’s why I urge you to act quickly and snag a pair for less with this deal before it becomes a thing of the past!