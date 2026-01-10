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I’ve been a foldable fan for years, and this $200 discount on the Razr+ (2025) turns it into a no-brainer

It's the perfect phone to start living the foldable lifestyle.

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A close-up of the Razr+ (2025).
       View now at Motorola  
As I’ve shared numerous times already, I’m a foldable fan. I currently rock a Motorola Razr, and I admit I’m in love with the clamshell foldable design. That’s why I couldn't resist writing a dedicated deal post for Motorola’s current promo on its Razr+ (2025) the moment I saw that shoppers can now save $200 on this gorgeous phone.

Razr+ (2025): Save $200 at the official store!

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
You can now snag the Razr+ (2025) for just under $800 after a generous $200 discount at the official Motorola store. The phone delivers speedy performance, offers pleasant visuals, and ticks all the right boxes overall. It's a bargain at its current price, so act fast and save while the deal is still up for grabs!
Buy at Motorola
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Thanks to that awesome discount, you can snag one of the best foldable phones out there for just $799.99. Sure, this is still far from affordable—I completely agree—but it’s way more tempting than splurging around $1,000, which is the usual cost of this bad boy when not on sale.

Plus, you get a lot in return for your hard-earned $799.99. For example, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset that powers this foldable beauty comes bundled with 12GB of RAM, allowing you to handle heavy multitasking and run demanding apps and games without issues. Yes, it’s less powerful compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Razr Ultra, but it should be more than enough for most people.

In addition to speedy performance, you’ll also enjoy gorgeous visuals on the go, courtesy of the 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display, which features a 2640 x 1080 resolution and supports HDR content. Meanwhile, the 50MP main camera and 32MP selfie snapper on board will let you take beautiful photos with deep colors and great contrast without feeling oversharpened.

Overall, I think that the Razr+ (2025) is just perfect if you’re looking for a cheaper way to start living the foldable lifestyle. It delivers on all important fronts, including performance and camera capabilities. And with it being a clamshell foldable, you’ll be able to easily slip it into your pocket. So, if it fits the bill, save with this deal now before it expires!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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