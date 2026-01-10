I’ve been a foldable fan for years, and this $200 discount on the Razr+ (2025) turns it into a no-brainer
It's the perfect phone to start living the foldable lifestyle.
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Motorola’s current promo on its Razr+ (2025) the moment I saw that shoppers can now save $200 on this gorgeous phone.As I’ve shared numerous times already, I’m a foldable fan. I currently rock a Motorola Razr, and I admit I’m in love with the clamshell foldable design. That’s why I couldn't resist writing a dedicated deal post for
Thanks to that awesome discount, you can snag one of the best foldable phones out there for just $799.99. Sure, this is still far from affordable—I completely agree—but it’s way more tempting than splurging around $1,000, which is the usual cost of this bad boy when not on sale.
In addition to speedy performance, you’ll also enjoy gorgeous visuals on the go, courtesy of the 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display, which features a 2640 x 1080 resolution and supports HDR content. Meanwhile, the 50MP main camera and 32MP selfie snapper on board will let you take beautiful photos with deep colors and great contrast without feeling oversharpened.
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Thanks to that awesome discount, you can snag one of the best foldable phones out there for just $799.99. Sure, this is still far from affordable—I completely agree—but it’s way more tempting than splurging around $1,000, which is the usual cost of this bad boy when not on sale.
Plus, you get a lot in return for your hard-earned $799.99. For example, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset that powers this foldable beauty comes bundled with 12GB of RAM, allowing you to handle heavy multitasking and run demanding apps and games without issues. Yes, it’s less powerful compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Razr Ultra, but it should be more than enough for most people.
In addition to speedy performance, you’ll also enjoy gorgeous visuals on the go, courtesy of the 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display, which features a 2640 x 1080 resolution and supports HDR content. Meanwhile, the 50MP main camera and 32MP selfie snapper on board will let you take beautiful photos with deep colors and great contrast without feeling oversharpened.
Overall, I think that the Razr+ (2025) is just perfect if you’re looking for a cheaper way to start living the foldable lifestyle. It delivers on all important fronts, including performance and camera capabilities. And with it being a clamshell foldable, you’ll be able to easily slip it into your pocket. So, if it fits the bill, save with this deal now before it expires!
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