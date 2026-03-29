Older Galaxy devices are also getting Apple’s best feature, but there’s a catch
AirDrop over Quick Share is getting to more Samsung phones.
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The Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the device that are getting AirDrop compatibility. | Image by PhoneArena
In just a few short weeks, Samsung’s AirDrop support moved from being a rumor to getting officially confirmed, announced, and launched, including in the US. However, all this time the feature was limited to the latest Galaxy S26 series devices with no information about a potential release for older Samsung phones. Now there’s some good news for those aging Galaxies.
Samsung is extending the support for AirDrop over Quick Share to older Galaxy devices. According to a SamMobile report, that’s not happening through a full software update but by updates to Quick Share and its modules. The feature is coming for multiple devices, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S25, and Galaxy Z Fold 7, but there’s a catch.
An important detail is that some users who couldn’t see the feature said it showed up on their devices after updating the firmware, Google Play System, and Google Play Services. However, the update seems to also require a server-side update, which doesn’t appear to be fully functional yet. It still appears that AirDrop support is coming to older Galaxy phones, likely with an upcoming software update.
AirDrop over Quick Share was first introduced by Google for the Pixel 10 series last year. Google later hinted that the feature will be available on more Android devices, followed by the official launch of the feature by Samsung and an announcement by Oppo that its Find X9 series will also get it soon.
While Samsung may see this new feature as a reason for iPhone users to switch to Galaxy, I think it’ll also make many current Galaxy users very happy. There are many people who use Apple computers but prefer Android phones, and making file sharing between those devices easier is a real quality-of-life update.
Older Galaxy phones are kind of getting AirDrop support
Samsung is extending the support for AirDrop over Quick Share to older Galaxy devices. According to a SamMobile report, that’s not happening through a full software update but by updates to Quick Share and its modules. The feature is coming for multiple devices, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S25, and Galaxy Z Fold 7, but there’s a catch.
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Multiple users have reported that they got the AirDrop feature, but it isn’t functional on their devices. While some reported that the “Share with Apple devices” option was visible, others didn’t get it. Even when available, the option didn’t seem to work, as Samsung phones still don’t show up in the AirDrop menu on nearby Apple devices, nor could the Galaxy phones see any iPhone.
Not completely available yet
The new “Share with Apple devices” feature on the Galaxy S26. | Image by Samsung (Collage by PhoneArena
An important detail is that some users who couldn’t see the feature said it showed up on their devices after updating the firmware, Google Play System, and Google Play Services. However, the update seems to also require a server-side update, which doesn’t appear to be fully functional yet. It still appears that AirDrop support is coming to older Galaxy phones, likely with an upcoming software update.
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Do you think adding AirDrop support will be good for Samsung?
AirDrop over Quick Share was first introduced by Google for the Pixel 10 series last year. Google later hinted that the feature will be available on more Android devices, followed by the official launch of the feature by Samsung and an announcement by Oppo that its Find X9 series will also get it soon.
Life made easier
While Samsung may see this new feature as a reason for iPhone users to switch to Galaxy, I think it’ll also make many current Galaxy users very happy. There are many people who use Apple computers but prefer Android phones, and making file sharing between those devices easier is a real quality-of-life update.
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