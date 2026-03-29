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Older Galaxy devices are also getting Apple’s best feature, but there’s a catch

AirDrop over Quick Share is getting to more Samsung phones.

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Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series
A man holding an iPhone 16 Pro max and a Galaxy S24 Ultra in his hand with their backs visible.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the device that are getting AirDrop compatibility. | Image by PhoneArena
In just a few short weeks, Samsung’s AirDrop support moved from being a rumor to getting officially confirmed, announced, and launched, including in the US. However, all this time the feature was limited to the latest Galaxy S26 series devices with no information about a potential release for older Samsung phones. Now there’s some good news for those aging Galaxies.

Older Galaxy phones are kind of getting AirDrop support


Samsung is extending the support for AirDrop over Quick Share to older Galaxy devices. According to a SamMobile report, that’s not happening through a full software update but by updates to Quick Share and its modules. The feature is coming for multiple devices, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S25, and Galaxy Z Fold 7, but there’s a catch.

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Multiple users have reported that they got the AirDrop feature, but it isn’t functional on their devices. While some reported that the “Share with Apple devices” option was visible, others didn’t get it. Even when available, the option didn’t seem to work, as Samsung phones still don’t show up in the AirDrop menu on nearby Apple devices, nor could the Galaxy phones see any iPhone.

Not completely available yet



An important detail is that some users who couldn’t see the feature said it showed up on their devices after updating the firmware, Google Play System, and Google Play Services. However, the update seems to also require a server-side update, which doesn’t appear to be fully functional yet. It still appears that AirDrop support is coming to older Galaxy phones, likely with an upcoming software update.

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Do you think adding AirDrop support will be good for Samsung?
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AirDrop over Quick Share was first introduced by Google for the Pixel 10 series last year. Google later hinted that the feature will be available on more Android devices, followed by the official launch of the feature by Samsung and an announcement by Oppo that its Find X9 series will also get it soon.

Life made easier


While Samsung may see this new feature as a reason for iPhone users to switch to Galaxy, I think it’ll also make many current Galaxy users very happy. There are many people who use Apple computers but prefer Android phones, and making file sharing between those devices easier is a real quality-of-life update.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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